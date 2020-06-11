Iredell County grew by five more coronavirus cases on Thursday while statewide there were an additional 1,310 cases.
In Iredell County, there are a total of 382 cases with 225 people who are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 146 are in isolation, five are hospitalized and there have been six deaths in the county.
The growth in cases statewide comes as the Phase II reopening continues.
In Iredell County, 44 percent of the cases are among those 25-49 while 27 percent are among those 50-64. Twelve percent are among those 65 and older, 10 percent those 18-24 and 7 percent among those 0-17.
The south region of the county, which is the ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125, reports 145 cases.
The central region, which is ZIP codes 27013, 28166 and 28677, has 145 cases. And the north region, which is ZIP codes 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689, has 92 cases.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
Statewide, there are 39,481 cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 1,064 coronavirus-related deaths in the state with 572,677 tests administered. There are currently 812 people hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness.
Looking at the county more closely, the state breaks down the cases by ZIP code. Those for Iredell County and case totals are as follows. Some of the ZIP codes include areas outside Iredell: in 27020, there are 39 cases and two deaths; 27028, 103 cases; 27055, 106 cases and one death; 28678, one case; 28634, 17 cases; 28660, five cases; 28636, four cases; 28689, six cases; 27013, 13 cases and one death; 28166, 10 cases; 28677, 101 cases and two deaths; 28625, 90 cases; 28036, 38 cases and two deaths; 28115, 81 cases and two deaths; 28117, 70 cases and one death; and 28125, three cases.
