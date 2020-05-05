North Carolina is now reporting 12,256 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 452 deaths, state officials reported. Iredell County increased two cases to 133 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Statewide, that’s an increase of 408 cases and 22 deaths from Monday’s report.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 534 people hospitalized in relation to the virus, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Tuesday morning. A total of 151,800 tests have been completed in the state.
The Iredell County Health Department stated that of the 133 cases, 77 people are assumed or estimated to be recovered while 44 are isolated at home. Six people in Iredell have died of the virus and six are hospitalized, according to the county.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,758 cases. It has 53 deaths reported as of Tuesday morning.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down into three regions which are mostly divided by ZIP codes. The northern and central portions of the county are divided along I-40.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the north region has 22 cases, the central has 44 and the south has 67.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689. For the central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central.
For the south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
Among the COVID-19 cases in the county, 2% are among those aged 17 and younger, 13% are among those aged 18 to 24, 34% are among those aged 25 to 49, 32% are among those aged 50 to 64, and 19% are among those aged 65 or older.
Fifty-one percent of the cases are among females.
