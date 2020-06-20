North Carolina continued to see a heightened growth in coronavirus cases on Saturday.
There are now 51,389 lab-confirmed cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a growth of 1,549 cases since the Friday morning report.
There have been 1,212 deaths in relation to the coronavirus. A total of 731,341 tests have been conducted and 883 people are currently hospitalized. The state will report updated recovery numbers on Monday afternoon.
Iredell County is reporting 529 cases, according to the state. The county reported the eighth death related to the pandemic on Friday afternoon.
The case count, and layout of cases across the county, will be updated by the local health department on Monday.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg County continues to have the state’s highest case total with 8,511 and 133 deaths. Rowan County has 995 cases with 38 deaths, Cabarrus has 835 cases with 25 deaths, Wilkes has 554 with six deaths, Catawba has 538 with 10 deaths, Yadkin has 272 with four deaths, Lincoln has 178, Davie has 155 with two deaths and Alexander has 60 cases.
The state breaks down the cases by ZIP code. Those for Iredell County and case totals are as follows. Some of the ZIP codes include areas outside Iredell: in 27020, there are 48 cases and two deaths; 27028, 123 cases; 27055, 129 cases and one death; 28678, three cases; 28634, 22 cases; 28660, eight cases; 28636, five cases; 28689, eight cases; 27013, 17 cases and one death; 28166, 14 cases; 28677, 157 cases and four deaths; 28625, 130 cases; 28036, 47 cases and three deaths; 28115, 98 cases and two deaths; 28117, 88 cases and one death; and 28125, four cases.
By age group, the majority of the state’s cases continue to be in the 25-49 age range with 45 percent. Twenty percent are among those 50-64, 12 percent are among those 18-24, 9 percent are among those 17 and under and 7 percent are among both those 65-74 and those 75 and older.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a bill that would have allowed fitness centers and gyms shuttered since March to reopen at 50% capacity and require they follow social distancing and cleanliness rules. The bill also tried again to let still-closed bars reopen for outdoor patrons only and expand current outdoor seating for restaurants already partially reopened for sit-down service.
Cooper will announce his schedule and plans for Phase III early this week.
