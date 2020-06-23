Iredell County saw a slight increase in coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, climbing to 567 total. There are 317 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 227 who are isolated at home. Fourteen people are currently hospitalized and nine have died, according to the Iredell County Health Department.
In Iredell, the cases are split even between males and females.
Forty percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-eight percent are among those 50-64, 13 percent among those 65 and older, 11 percent among those 18-24 and 8 percent among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 193 cases, which is three additional since the Health Department report on Friday afternoon, The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 235, which means no new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 139, a growth of two. The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 54,453 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That is an increase of 848 cases since the Monday morning report.
There have been 1,251 deaths attributed to the pandemic. There have been 773,828 tests completed and 915 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 9,086 cases with 138 deaths, Rowan has 1,037 cases with 38 deaths, Cabarrus has 888 cases with 26 deaths, Catawba has 570 cases with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 557 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 282 cases with four deaths, Lincoln has 196 cases, Davie has 161 with three deaths and Alexander has 68 cases with no deaths.
