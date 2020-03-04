Just as the navigator of a ship charts its course in the open waters and the navigator of a plane pilots it safely in the air, so the nurse navigator is there to help guide patients through their hospital experience.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville has five such nurses who have the title of navigator in their specific departments, each with multiple roles.
Arin McClune, MSN, RNC-OB, perinatal program coordinator/women’s services navigator, said that a nurse navigator is “a nurse who will help the patient facilitate and coordinate their care, depending on what their specific needs are. So whether it’s to coordinate care with the physician, with seminars, education, and then follow up on pre-hospitalization, during their hospitalization, as well as their discharge time to ensure that all their needs are being met and that their outcomes are what their goals were, their expectations.”
Stephanie Williams, BSN, RN, CBS, bariatric navigator, said that she felt “a huge part of all of our roles is the education aspect and just making sure that every patient is comfortable and learns everything they need to learn before and after whatever their health care needs are and make sure that all of those needs are being met.”
Their roles include being there for the patient and helping them through all the logistics of paperwork and having all their questions answered and being sure they understand what is going to take place.
“It’s very overwhelming for patients. I think a lot of what I do is trying to alleviate some of those fears and anxieties that they have about their surgery or their diagnosis, because it’s a lot,” said Jaycee Dedmon, BSN, RN, ONC, orthopedic nurse navigator. “It’s scary to have to need surgery or be in the hospital and so (we do) as much (as) we can to try to provide them information that’s in a way that they understand. We could give them all the papers in the world but if they don’t understand what it means, then we aren’t doing our job as navigators,” she continued.
The nurse navigator will also help coordinate the patients’ care with “the health care team because there’s a lot of people involved with whatever their diagnosis may be and so just making sure that we are all on the same page by providing consistent information to the patient and insuring their outcomes,” said Dedmon.
Not only do they make sure the patients are informed and understand what they are being told, the navigators will also help the families by involving them in the care of their loved ones.
Tina Hunter, MSN, RN, CBCN, R.T.(R), breast health nurse navigator, said she felt that was an important role.
“I have a lot of family involvement, support person involvement and so making sure that they understand what’s going on as well, along with the patient, because it’s always good to have another pair of ears to hear the same information over again,” she said.
The patients are “given time to process what they’re learning so they can follow up with questions or any concerns they may have while in the hospital,” McClune said.
The role of nurse navigator requires education on multiple levels and staying informed themselves and thus being able to pass along their expertise to others.
Ruth Kelley, RN and chest pain/stroke coordinator/navigator, “champions chest pain and stroke programs, leads the chest pain and stroke committee, oversees data processes for accreditations.”
She said that the mission is to “provide our region with quality care through the utilization of advanced technology, specifically trained or highly-trained medical professionals and evidence-based practice.”
This mission of quality care was echoed by each as they discussed the importance of education in their position.
“It’s patient education, staff education and community education,” said Dedmon. “It’s all-encompassing. And I think we get a lot of that education from our professional nursing organizations. And so that way we can ensure that we are providing evidence-based care and doing what’s best for the patients.”
“They are responsible for educating us internally about their areas of expertise so that we may know what to communicate,” said Leigh Whitfield, director of marketing and public relations.
The nurse navigators are committed to staying informed about research, different procedures and protocol, and they pass this information to others.
“We have very supportive physicians and administration that when we suggest a change in the care that we provide, and they know it’s going to benefit the patients, they are very much on board with that and encourage us to make those changes,” Dedmon said. “Not every facility has that. We are very fortunate to have that.”
Not only do the navigators stay on top of the educational aspect and making sure the care of the patient is top priority, they also have responsibilities regarding accreditation.
“Each of us maintains accreditations and Center of Excellence accreditation for each of our departments of services,” McClune said.
And while their roles as nurse navigators require paperwork and reports, there is still a hands-on approach of talking with and encouraging and helping the patients one on one.
“I see the patients every day during their hospital stay,” said Dedmon, “and it might be simply following up on the education I provided them before their surgery or reviewing it and making sure they are comfortable going home and understand what their bedside nurses told them. It could be maybe they are experiencing an issue and just trying to kind of step in and take the lead and coordinate everything with their team. We try to have our hands in a lot of different things.”
Spending that extra time with the patient, talking with them is what led many to become a nurse.
McClune, who has been a nurse for 14 years — 3-1/2 as women’s services navigator — said that she always liked medicine and health care, “but I knew I didn’t want to be a physician. I respect them, but it wasn’t the role that I wanted.”
This was because the physicians have lots going on and are not able to spend the amount of time with each patient that the nurse can.
“We can spend the time and give them the support that they need and want,” she said.
Williams, who has been at the hospital for 3-1/2 years and has served as the bariatric navigator for one year, said that her reason to become a nurse was similar.
“We are able to have person-to-person contact every day and have the responsibility to care for someone and also that reward for taking care of someone at the same time was certainly appealing,” she said.
Hunter, who has been with the hospital for 21 years total and five years in the role of breast health navigator, started as an X-ray tech but “I decided I wanted to do more with them because in the X-ray world they are in and out, and so I opted to move into nursing to be able to spend more time, and I enjoy teaching patients, having that one-on-one time with the patients that I take care of. We all enjoy talking to patients, spending time and we wanted to do more of that.”
“Nursing was in my blood,” said Dedmon, who started at the hospital as a junior volunteer and spent a short time as a bedside nurse and now six years in the role of orthopedic/spine navigator.
“I’m a third-generation nurse,” Dedmon continued, “and I think from a young age I had such influential role models that it was, it just seemed natural and I care so much about people. Like Arin said I couldn’t be a physician because you don’t get as much time at the bedside with the patients and I think that’s why I like my navigator role so much is because I have that time to spend with the patients.”
Kelley, who has been at the hospital and in the chest pain/stroke navigator role going on a year, said her nursing career chose her. “My family has a health care background and science was always my favorite subject in school.”
In choosing this particular navigator role, she said she “has a background working in quality for 10 years. I liked the idea of being able to help patients and staff improve care. There is a strong cardiac family history.”
During their time of serving in these various nurse navigator roles, they were each asked what changes they have witnessed.
“Medicine and healthcare has advanced and evolved. It’s a continual change and there are always studies or research,” Dedmon said. Also “patients know to do their research and know they have the option to choose their health care facility, their health care providers and we want to make sure that we are their first choice in everything that we do.”
Hunter echoed the idea about choice as she said, “I deal more with the outpatient setting so that group of people definitely have a choice, and they choose to come to us and come back because they like the care and appreciate the care and the information that we provide them when they are here,” Hunter said,
“Change is a norm now,” Hunter continued, “and I think that’s the way health care is going to continue to do.”
In looking for ways to help the patients, they were asked if they as navigators facilitate change to which several of them said “absolutely.”
“Improvements are a part of our roles,” Williams said. “We have the authority to track patient experience, patient outcomes and look for trends and potential changes that we can make and create protocols that can make everyone’s experience better.”
“To the patient to have a contact person that they know they can go to if they have any questions or the issue or concerns, it’s just nice to have that go-to person,” said McClune.
Getting a thank you from these patients is not unusual for the nurses.
“It’s not uncommon for me to get a phone call or to get a letter in the mail just thanking us for the care that we provided and for supporting them in this health care journey,” said Dedmon.
Other rewards come in other forms for the nurses.
“Somewhat of an off-hand reward, I guess, for me would be in my position I do get a chance to follow up with patients after they are discharged,” said Williams. “And then I also get to see patients in support group after surgery and it is very personally rewarding to be able to see their progress, a month after surgery, three months after surgery, even a year after surgery. It’s extremely rewarding to be a part of that.”
“Sometimes you aren’t always dealing with direct patient care,” McClune said, but she did express that when the patients are struggling and needing assistance that providing patients with the resources they need “that’s very rewarding. That’s the best reward you can ask for.”
Kelley said that “everyone learns a different way, so discovering the best way to educate in a variety of ways and not only internally but externally with our outreach, as well, but at the same time it’s rewarding, and to be a part of positive patient care and outcomes and making a different in lives and quality of life.”
“For me,” Dedmon said, “I have physicians that let me know their patients have surgery because of the experience and outcomes that we have. That speaks volumes for me because we are in the center of lots of different options not only for the patient but for the physician and surgeons and when they are encouraging their patients to come to us because they know and they are confident in their outcome, that means that I have done something right and the team that I work with is doing something right.”
When asked what they wanted the community to know about what their role as nurse navigators, McClune said that “regardless of what their diagnosis may be or what field of health care they are involved in, that there is a contact person here for them at the hospital and I think you can find it all on the website. And it’s easily accessible for them to reach us for any questions, concerns, finding a physician or anything like that.”
And the other thing too is that “the patient is our focus here,” McClune continued. “Compassionate care, safe care, that’s our goals. We want to meet their expectations however we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.