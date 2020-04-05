I can hardly stand to look at the photo with this column. It shows the remains of an iconic aircraft that once flew at the speed of sound but was reduced to scrap.
It was once the US Navy and Marine Corps’ variant of the F-86 “Sabre,” which earned fame during the Korean War (1950-1953). The Navy and Marines called it the “FJ-2 Fury,” but it was a modified Sabre with wings that would partly fold up to fit into aircraft carrier hanger bays, a tail hook so it could land on carrier flight decks, a taller nose wheel and some other changes from the standard F-86 jet.
Through the efforts of Mooresville’s Recreation Director Carl Baber, Bill Brawley, Cary Blackwelder, John Rankin and Marvin Barlow Fletcher Davis, the Town of Mooresville acquired a surplus, obsolete FJ-2, guns and engine removed, in October of 1964 and displayed it in Liberty Park, just below the War Memorial Building.
Soon the sleek, 35-degree swept-wing fighter was stripped of parts by souvenir hunters or vandals and left in the condition you see in the photo.
In September of 1970, the scavenged war veteran was removed to Lake Norman Airport — now Lake Norman Air Park — on Perth Church Road, but is there no longer. The jet’s appearance was supposed to be refurbished and then it was to have steps built up to the cockpit “so youngsters visiting the field can play on it.”
A proud history
The Sabre is best known as the aircraft that took on MiG-15s over what United Nations pilots called “MiG Alley” in North Korea. These aerial dog fights were the first jet-versus-jet battles in history. The Sabre managed to achieve a 10:1 victory ratio over the Russian-manufactured enemy fighters — 792 MiGs were lost in combat to 76 Sabres.
Both the MiG-15 and the Sabre, ironically, were developed from Nazi experimental jet swept-wing research captured at the close of World War II, which accounts for the similarity of appearance between the Russian-built MiG and the Sabre, mostly built at the North American Aviation’s facility in Columbus, Ohio.
The Sabre v. the MiG-15
From a distance, the two airplanes look very similar. The key visual difference is placement of the horizontal stabilizer: it is low and projects from the fuselage of the Sabre, but it is mounted near the top of the vertical stabilizer on the MiG. So similar in appearance were they that a bright yellow band was painted on the vertical stabilizer, fuselage and wings of Sabres in the Korean theatre to help American and United Nations pilots to distinguish between the two aircraft.
Depending on the model, top speed for the Sabre jet was around 670 mph and could top Mach 1 (the speed of sound) in a dive, sometimes nearly shaking the aircraft apart. The jet’s archrival, the Soviet MiG-15, pretty evenly matched the Sabre’s speed.
The MiG was a slightly lighter and had a higher ceiling, so some authorities said it was a better aircraft. The Sabre had better accommodations for the pilot, and its pilots had better training and tactics, which more than made up for any slight differences in speed or ceiling.
Thousands of Sabres were built, of which more than 700 were of the Navy variant. Besides serving in the U.S. Air Force, they were also flown by the air forces of Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Italy and other allied nations.
It is reported that the Air Force of Bolivia was still flying Sabres as late as the 1990s. Incidentally, North Korea’s Air Force is said to still be flying some MiG-15s as trainers.
Two municipal Air ForcesA number of towns in our area once had their own “air force,” including Statesville, which had an F-J1 (F-1E) Fury — a Navy Sabre jet--parked at Caldwell Park. The jet was received from Cherry Point Marine Air Station a week after Mooresville got her jet, in October of 1964.
Those responsible for acquiring Statesville’s jet were Mayor J. Garner Bagnal, Recreation Superintendent Jack Springer and City Manager Herman Dickerson. Ninth Congressional District Representative James T. Broyhill assisted both towns. Those who physically brought the aircraft to Statesville were J. C. McLelland Jr., B. W. Watts and R. L. Josey.
A minor local mysteryThis writer does not know when Statesville’s Sabre jet was removed or to where it was removed. Similarly, no one seems to recall what happened to Mooresville’s jet after it got to Lake Norman Airport.
Steve Hill, of the Statesville Historical Collection, says he would like to have a good photo of the Statesville jet.
Perhaps some readers could help us with information and photos.
