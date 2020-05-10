Even with gasoline at a low price, why drive for hours to a location for rest and relaxation, when there is a very nice place almost next door? I’m referring to the area around Sloan Park just off N.C. 150 East in the communities of Mount Ulla and Mill Bridge, in Rowan County. Mount Ulla, incidentally, is named for a medieval Gaelic kingdom, Ulaid, in northeastern Ireland.
The easiest route to these locations is to take N.C. 115 South to Mooresville and then turn left (east) onto N.C. Highway 150. Soon the highway changes its local name from “Oakridge Farm Highway” to “Mooresville Road.”
This is the second-part of stories looking at this area.
The Country Life Museum
A more recent addition to the attractions at Sloan Park is the Country Life Museum, but it is currently closed. The museum began 2016 and is a work in progress, halted now by the coronavirus. The 4,800-square-foot building aims to be a premiere piedmont place for the display of artifacts reflecting the farm and rural life theme, displaying everything from a loaned 20,000-pound 1976 John Deere 8430 tractor to a hand-cranked seed cleaner, not to mention a milk bottle collection. The museum’s motto is “Hold on to the past and reach to the future.”
Its mission statement tells the purpose of the Country Life Museum, founded by the Carolina Antique Power Association (CAPA): to preserve, restore, and demonstrate various aspects of the country life of the past. The museum is accepting donations of farm-related artifacts and money.
The Carolina Antique Power Association (CAPA), headquartered in Salisbury, has been a prime mover in bringing the Country Life Museum to fruition. For more information on the CAPA, contact Randy Elium at (704) 213-2661 or Dewey Bryan at (704) 738-3416.
Thyatira Presbyterian Church and Cemetery
Back on Highway 150 and again heading eastward toward Salisbury, within a hundred yards to the left —look for the signs — is the road to historic Thyatira Presbyterian Church and Cemetery. The sanctuary, cemetery and manse (preacher’s home) are located at 220 White Road. Thyatira Presbyterian Church’s office can be reached at (704) 636-1595. The pastor is Rev. Stacey Steck.
Scots-Irish Presbyterians were a major group of European settlers who came down the “Great Wagon Road” from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the Carolinas and from the Carolinas further south as far as Augusta, Georgia. It was the main route for travelers settling Colonial America’s western frontier in the 1700s, and was particularly active in the 1740s and 1750s. The Great Wagon Road passed through Salisbury, established in 1755, and went from there to Charlotte.
Thyatira Church has been a center of worship since around 1750 when it was known as “Cathey’s Meeting House,” and changed to its present name, after an early church in Asia Minor, in 1764. The current brick sanctuary, constructed in the Gothic-Revival architectural style, was completed in 1860. The church also has a small museum which is open by appointment only.
Until recently, the four most famous graves in Thyatira’s cemetery were marked with skulls and crossbones and so, popular opinion has it, were believed to be burial places of pirates. Vandals, apparently, have removed the four stones.
However, there are still many interesting graves to be seen. The oldest surviving marked grave is that of John Nesbit, dated 1755. Also, there are the graves of veterans from all wars starting with the Seven Year War, the American Civil War, both World Wars, up to the present. The church’s local ruling body, the Session, asks that the cemetery be visited only during daylight hours.
More information can be obtained on the Thyatira Church by going to thyatirapresbyterian.org.
Due to the present health situation regarding the COVID-19 virus, it is advised that you verify the hours on these places before visiting.
