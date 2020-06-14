Well, we had church services this past Sunday out at Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church (the modest white church building in the grove of shady oak trees on Highway 64 East near the water tower) in the Cool Spring community. Our elected Elders (“the Session”) called off services for two Sundays back in March, but later thought it best to extend the cancellation to 12 Sundays, if my memory is correct.
Unfortunately, also cancelled was our annual ceremony of The Kirkin’ of the Tartans we hold on the first Sunday of May, when the tartans of the various families are brought into church to be blessed — a sort of “Heritage Sunday,” complete with a bagpiper and some folks in kilts and plaids. We also have an American Tartan and a Carolinas Tartan, so all, regardless of background, may get into the spirit of the day.
Anyway, it was good to go to church again that morning. Besides its spiritual benefits, as Judy and I are both retired, going to church regularly helps us keep track of what day of the week it is. Since the middle of March, I have often had to ask her, “Hey, what is today, anyway?” and she has to stop for a moment and calculate the day of the week.
We took precautions at church regarding the virus. Every other pew had been roped off, so we sat in a staggered formation with no one directly behind someone else and most everyone had masks.
Our biggest problem — infection-wise — at Fifth Creek is that we are a bunch of habitual huggers with strong hand-shaking and back-slapping tendencies. And after having not seen each other for going on three months, it was difficult to refrain from our customary person-to-person contact.
Our organist was not at church, as she and her husband had already made out-of-town vacation plans for Sunday, so I volunteered to lead the congregation in song. As I do not play the piano or organ, we sang a capella, which, as you probably know, is Latin for “The organist is absent.”
We did just fine, I thought. We were not a really great chorale, but more of an OK chorale. It turned out that those who mostly sang sharp were balanced out by those who usually sang flat. And we all ended at about the same time, always a plus.
I might mention that our congregation is currently between ministers. However, a former member of our congregation, the Rev. Bill Bates, graciously agreed to fill in the pulpit on this morning. Rev. Bill has become a full-fledged, licensed minister and had a church of his own to lead that morning, so we had our worship service at 1 p.m., rather than 11 a.m.
Rev. Bill is tall, has a commanding presence, a stentorian voice and an impressive flowing beard, generously sprinkled with gray. He could be a movie stand-in for an Old Testament prophet. He spoke to us straight from the heart; sincerity cannot be faked.
All in all, thanks to Divine Grace, the whole service went well and everyone enjoyed seeing one another again and seeing Rev. Bill and his wife, Pam. For some years it has been our custom to have coffee and a light meal in the fellowship hall after preaching, but the Session thought it best to forego that amenity, so we have something to look forward to in the near future. What will “the new normal” entail?
All this has made me realize that we don’t appreciate life and routine when things go as planned, and realize how good things were only when they go awry.
Lord, make us more appreciative of Your blessings on Your undeserving children.
I am reminded of some lines from Thornton Wilder’s remarkable play, “Our Town.” In the third act, the main character, Emily Webb, is thinking about her family and everyday life. She has an epiphany and says, “It goes so fast. We don’t have time to look at one another…. Oh, earth, you’re too wonderful for anybody to realize you…. Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it — every, every minute?”
The answer comes from the character of the Stage Manager, who says, “The saints and poets, maybe -— they do some.”
I didn’t start this column to be “preachy,” but that’s the way the column worked out. Sometimes the words develop a life of their own and go where they want to go without so much as consulting the column-writer.
Take care, wash your hands and do good when you can.
