Recently I was reading something and the word “Candlemas” came up. I knew it was a holiday (originally “holy day”), but I did not know when it was celebrated, nor what it celebrated, but suspected it might involve candles.
I have one of those small desk calendars — mine features photographs of vintage airplanes — that I consult daily. Thusly I am often reminded of holidays and observances of which I otherwise would have been ignorant. I did not recall having seen “Candlemas.”
Consulting a popular computer reference site, I found that Candlemas was observed on Feb. 2, which is also the date of our secular Groundhog Day and, coincidentally, is the date of my late father’s birthday.
In case your memory needs refreshing, Candlemas is one of the oldest Christian holidays, having been celebrated in Jerusalem as early as the 4th century AD. Candlemas comes 40 days after Christmas and is the “official” date for the conclusion of the Christmas season. It is also known as the Feast of the Presentation of Jesus Christ and the Feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Traditional ways of observing Candlemas include: taking down the last of your Christmas decorations; cleaning out your hearth and laying a new fire (for those having a fireplace); taking all your candles to one room and relighting them from a single candle; having a meal of pancakes or crepes; and going to church to have your candles blessed. The lighting of bonfires and singing after worship services are observed in some countries.
After learning what Candlemas was about and realizing that we had missed it, I went to the reference site again, to the broader topic of “May holidays,” to see if any important holidays or observances were coming up between now and the end of the month.
There were plenty; some days have up to five observances attached to them. I confess that we at the Stonestreet household have been lax in the observance of some of these. For instance, we completely missed Free Comic Book Day (May 2), National Shrimp Day (May 10) and Eat What You Want Day (May 11).
It seems Wednesday, May 13, was a banner day; it was Fair Trade Day, International Hummus Day, National Apple Pie Day, National Fruit Cocktail Day and National Receptionists Day. If you had a receptionist, you could have gifted her (or him) an apple pie, a can of fruit cocktail, a jar of hummus or have taken her or him out to lunch.
Many of May’s holidays involve food or drink. Just past are National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (May 14), National Chocolate Chip Day and National Pizza Party Day (May 15), National Mimosa Day — the cocktail of champagne or other sparkling wine and orange juice — which was May 16, National Walnut Day (May 17) and National Devil’s Food Cake Day (May 19). Again, I think that some of these could have been combined, such as putting some walnuts in the chocolate chip cookies or on the devil’s food cake and washing it down with a glass or two of mimosa. You get the idea.
Coming attractions this month include National Brisket Day and National Hamburger Day — both May 28, National Mint Julep Day on May 30 and National Macaroon Day on the 31st, which also happens to be World No Tobacco Day.
On a monthly level, May is also designated as National Barbecue Month, National Egg Month, National Strawberry Month and National Salsa Month, as well as National Hamburger Month. Collectively, these may have led to May also being National Salad Month, National Mediterranean Diet Month and Food Allergy Action Month.
I was telling Judy about some of these lesser-known observances. With her characteristic acumen, she asked, “Who comes up with all this stuff?”
I have some ideas about that, but to be honest, I’m too full from lunch to do any more research and I think a nice nap may be in order. Someone wake me for Learn About Composting Day (Friday, May 29). I don’t know how I could live with myself if I missed it.
