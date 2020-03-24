Wearing protective equipment a research and development company worker works on the production of coronavirus testing kits in Gebze, northwestern Turkey, Monday, March 23, 2020. RTA laboratories are now producing 500,000 kits per week for export and their tests are being used in 11 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. The test takes up to three hours to return results that have "a sensitivity precision of 99.5%," according to the lab's director. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. But for some older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.