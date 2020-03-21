A little shy and more than 20 pounds underweight, a dog now known as Diezel didn’t at first appear to be the ideal candidate as a search and rescue canine.
But Cory Barnette thought differently. He said he instantly knew the young German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix could do the job. “I spent about 15 or 20 minutes with him, and I decided this is the dog,” he said.
Seven months later, and with more than 20 pounds added to his frame, Diezel defied the odds and is Iredell Search and Rescue’s newest addition.
ISAR, a nonprofit comprised solely of volunteers, aids in searches for missing persons, from dementia patients to lost children. The group had a canine a number of years ago, but he passed away and they didn’t fill his paws for a while.
Barnette said he was asked if he wanted to be a K-9 handler but he’d just had to euthanize his 13-year-old dog and wasn’t sure he wanted to take on another dog just yet.
But after thinking about it and discussing it with his wife, Melissa, and his four children, he decided to take ISAR leaders up on their offer.
Barnette, a former law enforcement officer, had experience with working dogs, thanks to Sheriff Darren Campbell and a former canine handler for the sheriff’s office, Jay Tulbert. Campbell was also a canine handler for the sheriff’s office. He said he spent many nights riding with Campbell and Tulbert and asking questions about their dogs.
Kimmy (Hoss) Lambert, who had been the handler prior, said they decided rather than purchasing a trained dog, they’d try to find one in an animal shelter and get the dog trained locally. Lambert said getting a shelter dog was less expensive than buying a dog, but that was not the reason ISAR opted to rescue.
“I didn’t want to see him put down,” Lambert said. “It was the best decision we could’ve made.”
Barnette said it’s also fitting that a dog that needed to be rescued will be reciprocating.
“He is a rescue and now he will be rescuing people,” Barnette said.
Barnette went to the shelter to look at a different dog.
“We just didn’t connect,” he said. As he walked past the kennels, he saw Diezel, cowering. For an unknown reason, Barnette said, he was drawn to the dog. “I thought he just needed some love,” he said.
Just months earlier, he had been picked up as a stray by Iredell County Animal Services. Kay Leigh, with animal services, said he came in at 21 pounds.
“He was a very thin boy,” she said. Ideally he should have weighed in the mid-40s.
He was treated for worms and put on a feeding schedule to put some weight on him.
Leigh said he was shy but would quickly come out of his shell.
“He was kind of a mess but he was still so sweet,” she said
Barnette said he brought his family to meet the dog since the plan was for the K-9 to live with the Barnettes. The dog was a hit with Barnette’s daughter and three sons.
The decision was made to try to make the dog into a search-and-rescue K-9. Naming him wasn’t a difficult choice, Lambert said. They opted to honor their previous K-9, Diezel.
After springing him from animal control, thanks to Jim and Nikki Chapman who paid the adoption fee, Barnette said he and Nikki Chapman worked on basic obedience.
Then it was on the more stringent work of turning Diezel into a search-and-rescue dog. Stasia Dempster of Highland Canine, a training school in northern Iredell County, began working with Barnette and Diezel. Barnette admits the dog caught on quicker than he did in some cases.
“I had to learn to trust the dog,” he said.
He said Dempster played a big role in turning Diezel into a working dog, and not just through her training.
“If it wasn’t for her, we wouldn’t have this dog,” Barnette said.
That’s because most of the dogs Highland works with are law enforcement K-9s and ISAR wanted one that just concentrated on search-and-rescue.
Barnette said Diezel quickly caught on to the role of a SAR K-9. When the final test was administered, Barnette said, “He passed with flying colors. I nearly had a fit.”
Highland Canine did more than train Diezel. They donated a used police car, which was equipped for the dog, to ISAR.
Although they’ve not had the opportunity to work with Diezel on an actual search, he’s exceeded expectations on more than 200 training searches. In those searches, volunteers act as the lost person, and Diezel has always found them, usually within a short period of time.
Lambert and Barnette said there’s no way to quantify the value of having a dog for SAR.
“It absolutely makes a difference,” Lambert said.
A dog’s smelling ability far exceeds that of a human, and Diezel in particular is trained to do all types of searches, such as open air, using an article worn by the person, to tracking on the ground.
Leigh said this is the outcome she and all her co-workers hope for every shelter dog.
“This makes all the hard days and all the things we see at work worthwhile,” she said.
And, she said, this is a prime example of the sometimes hidden gems that can be found in a shelter.
“A shelter dog is just as smart as any other dog,” she said.
Barnette said Diezel is continuing on a special diet to help him stay a healthy dog, a diet that is being overseen by Lakewood Veterinary Hospital in Mooresville.
Getting Diezel to this point was a labor of love for everyone involved, Barnette said, and the Diezel is repaying all that work in his own way.
Working dogs are trained to receive a reward when they successfully complete their task. Usually it’s what trainers call a high-value treat, something they only get as a reward when the task is completed or a certain toy.
Diezel isn’t interested in toys or treats, Barnette said. His reward is a simple one.
“He wants to be loved on,” he said.
