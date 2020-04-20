Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, April 20-26, 1995.
“The Junior Service League, Wachovia Bank and Iredell County Government are sponsoring a recycling drive for magazines, catalogs and phone books in observance of Earth Week.” [Bin located in Wachovia Bank parking lot corner of E. Broad and Tradd streets] (4/20)
Downtown Statesville Development Corp. board meeting: “Bill McMillan told the board that a Raleigh to Charlotte Amtrak line will begin Aug. 26 and that ‘we’re next in the planning process.’” (4/21)
SIHS 7, Wilkes Central 3 in nine innings: “Nathan Childers pitched eight and one-third innings striking out four and walking three. Will Pennell came on in relief of Childers recording the final two outs of the game.” [The Vikings scored four runs in the top of the ninth.] (4/23)
Dogwood Parade: “Well-known local educator and band director James Calabrese will be honorary grand marshal. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the local V.F.W. Post, Commander William J. Hendren and the post color guard have been chosen to lead the parade.” (4/24)
“On May 2, a total of 126 bicyclists will zoom through Iredell County during the sixth stage of the 1995 Tour DuPont. Stage 6 begins in Galax, VA., and is to end in Charlotte.” [Related article began with this advice from NC Highway Patrol — “Drivers beware!”] (4/25)
Bike race: “Schools will dismiss early to prevent buses from becoming part of the traffic problem. The race will pass in front of Union Grove, North Middle, North High, Statesville High, Troutman Elementary, Shepherd Elementary and Mt. Mourne Elementary.” (4/26)
Fifty years ago: Record & Landmark, April 20-25, 1970.
Obit James D. Sharpe, 23: “He was a graduate of Unity High School and a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and Vietnam Service Medal. He was an employee of Fiber Industries.” (4/20)
New at Statesville Post Office: “The three windows located adjacent to the elevator will be taken out and self-service units installed in their place. The units will dispense post cards, stamped envelopes and stamps. Packages can be weighed and mail insured.” (4/21)
“Vandenburg United Methodist Church in the Shepherd community will celebrate its 100th anniversary on May 10, 1970. Rev. Robert W. Combs asked that anyone having pictures, clippings or other items of interest pertaining to the church contact him.” (4/22)
“Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Combs returned from London, England, where they spent seven days as guests of Salem Carpet Mills. Combs, owner of Home Appliance and Furniture Center, was awarded the trip based on an outstanding sales record in 1969 in carpeting.” (4/23)
SHS 3, Asheboro 0: “Marvin Speaks set a new Statesville High record for the most career wins as he is the first Greyhound to collect 20 wins in three years. The shut-out was the first ever for the curly-headed southpaw, although he has four no-hitters to his credit.” (4/24)
Photo: “Mrs. Helen Fitzgerald was honored at a retirement ceremony yesterday at Troutman Shirt Company after 40 years of service. Danny Ervin and L.A. Brown present her with a color television. She began work at the company on April 8, 1930.” (4/25)
Seventy-five years ago: Statesville Daily Record, April 20-26, 1945.
Pfc. Ernest Brewer, KIA, Germany, wife and mother informed today: “Brewer, 19, entered service in January 1944. A young son, who he had never seen, also survives.” (4/20)
Pvt. Harry Y. Somers, Patton’s 3rd Army, KIA, Germany, March 29: “Mrs. Somers lives on Salisbury road with her three children. Somers had been overseas since early March.” (4/20)
Zeno L. Anderson, tail gunner B-17: “The sergeant is a member of the 34th Bomb Group cited for its shuttle bombing of Messerschmitt aircraft plants at Regensburg, Germany.” (4/21)
Hanson D. Troutman, bombardier B-17: “He took part in the March 15 attack on Berlin and March 24 on airfields in support of the Rhine crossing of Montgomery’s 21st Army.” (4/21)
“Pvt. James Brewer died as a result of wounds received on the Western Front in November and four months later, his brother, Ernest Brewer was killed in action in Germany. A third brother, Pvt. Lee Brewer was wounded and is in a hospital in England.” (4/23)
“Private Edgar Brooks of New Hope township has been killed in action in Europe, his parents were informed. He entered service last summer. He was a farmer.” (4/24)
11 North Carolina men in Battery B 127th Field Artillery 9th Army: “The men, firing a 155 mm. howitzer greatly contributed to the barrage which softened enemy defenses across the Rhine.” [Cpl. Charlie E. Brotherton, Statesville; Pfc. Clarence M. Blackwelder, Mooresville] (4/25)
“Flight Officer Vance W. ‘Ikey’ Kennerly was one of the hundreds of glider pilots who carried elements of the 17th Airborne Division across the Rhine. Kennerly took part in the largest airborne assault mission ever attempted.” [435th Troop Carrier Group] (4/26)
One hundred years ago: Landmark, April 20 and 23, 1920.
“Statesville’s population is 7,895, according to the United States census bureau. Ten years ago it was 4,599. The Landmark was a little late in inviting guesses and it was also considerably off in its own guess. Mr. Jno. White guessed 7,875.” (4/20)
Troutman: “Miss Emma Young entertained charmingly a number of her friends Thursday evening. Progressive games were played but no cards. Dainty refreshments were served in style Southern.” (4/20)
“FOR RENT — During summer furnished home cool and commodious. For full information and terms write X, care The Landmark.” (4/20)
Coit Josey entering Tennessee Polytechnic Institute: “Mr. Josey was a member of the Thirtieth Division and was severely wounded in September 1918, while in France. Through the assistance of the local Red Cross Mr. Josey enters the institute under the Federal Board of Vocational Education.” (4/23)
Mooresville: “Mr. R.C. Bentley died Tuesday at his home on McNeely avenue, death resulting from pneumonia. Mr. Bentley, who was 37 years of age, served as a lieutenant in France with the American forces.” (4/23)
Ostwalt: “Mr. Hays Compton has purchased a new car.” (4/23)
One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, April 25, 1895.
“Federal Court ‘broke’ Saturday. That is, Judge Dick, the officers of the court, jurors, witnesses, suitors and hangers-on departed on that day, but Clerk Cowles and Deputy Goolsby went through the form of opening the court Monday in accordance of the usual custom of holding open one day after the judge leaves.”
“Mr. R.C. Crute, of Winston, succeeds the late Hal. Fetter as auctioneer at the Planters’ Warehouse. Mr. Crute comes with a fine reputation as an auctioneer and has given evidence since he has been here that he is thoroughly up to his business.”
“A number of our exchanges report that the blue birds were all killed by the severe winter and that there are none to be seen this spring. We don’t know how it is in Iredell. Mr. Mel Clark will investigate and report.”
“The dining room at the Cooper House has been cut down to one-half its former size and the portion cut off converted into two sample rooms. An elevator to carry trunks to the sample rooms is being put in in the rear of the hotel office.”
