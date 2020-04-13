25 years ago Record & Landmark April 13-19, 1995
Obit William (Will) Robert Lee Knox, 73: “He was a deputy with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years and was also employed with the Mooresville Police Department. He was a security guard at Lowrance Hospital and served in the U.S. Army.” (4/13)
“The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department has operated with three separate computer systems — none of which could interface with each other. But, now, thanks to a $93,186 federal grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission, that problem should be addressed.” (4/14)
“Dr. Ferby Glenn Gaither, Sr., one of four honor graduates of the first class of the UNC School of Dentistry, died April 15. He was a decorated soldier, serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in the European Theater.” [earned DDS 1954; practiced locally 35 years] (4/16)
IPM Hosting April 24 golf tournament as fundraiser: “Iredell Prison Ministries is an organization of volunteers dedicated to the well-being of inmates and staff at the state correctional center on US 21 North near Statesville.” (4/17)
“Judy Overcash, a teacher assistant at Celeste Henkel School for the past 15 years, has been named North Carolina Teacher Assistant of the Year. There are more than 5,000 teacher assistants in the state organization.” (4/18)
“Rodney Robertson smashed a controversial three-run double in the top of the seventh to lift North Iredell to a 13-10 win over Statesville. Shannon Harwell made a dive for the ball and came up with the ball. But the field umpire ruled the ball had hit the ground.” (4/19)
50 years ago Record & Landmark April 13-18, 1970
“Close to 8,000 Iredell children were immunized against rubella. The clinics did not reach as many children as are needed to curb an epidemic should one develop, according to state officials present.” [62% inoculated; 75% needed for “satisfactory level of safety”] (4/13)
“The movie classic at the Arts & Science Museum Thursday at 8 p.m. will be the 1933 comedy ‘Dinner at Eight’. The 106-minute film boasted a cast of Jean Harlow, Marie Dressler, Wallace Beery, John and Lionel Barrymore, Billie Burke, Lee Tracy and Madge Evans.” (4/14)
1970-71 Statesville High student officers: “Results of the run-off balloting found Joe Raymer as president; Mary McElwee, vice president; Margaret Ann Fraley, secretary and Rodney Campbell, treasurer. Mrs. Lois Walker serves as faculty advisor.” (4/15)
“The North Iredell Homemakers Club met Tuesday at the North Iredell Community Building. Mrs. Charlie Turner conducted the devotions and prayer was offered for the safe return of the three Apollo 13 crew members.” (4/16)
“A shuffleboard contest for senior citizens opened the second day of the Dogwood Festival. The major event of the day is the Carolina Dogwood Festival Ball scheduled for this evening. Music will be provided by Reggie Saddler and his Salt and Pepper Review.” (4/17)
SHS 4, Thomasville 2: “SHS extended their lead to 4-1 in the third on back-to-back homers by John Donaldson and Frank Cauthen. Donaldson homered over the 280-foot left field barrier. Cauthen poled a high-inside pitch over the centerfield fence some 370 feet away.” (4/18)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record April 13-19, 1945.
Franklin D. Roosevelt dies: “Statesville citizens are finding it no less hard to accept the fact that the nation’s leader is dead today than it was to believe the news when it was flashed to the four corners of the world yesterday afternoon.” [Died 3:35 p.m.; the news was released a half-hour later] (4/13)
“Warren H. Hall, S1/c is now home on furlough after two and one-half years overseas. He has made seven trips across the Atlantic.” (4/13)
1st Lt. Edward E. Scott, KIA, Burma, March 24: “He was serving with a machine gun battery in the 18th Airborne Battalion. Scott had been overseas for a year and a half.” (4/14)
[US phone service to pause briefly at start of FDR’s funeral in “silent tribute” 4/14]
Obit Wesley Irvin Ayers, 61, WWI veteran: “He is survived by his wife, the former Miss Annie Moose, who is also a veteran of the first World War, having been an army nurse.” (4/16)
[FDR memorials: formal at Broad St. Methodist; impromptu at courthouse on 4/14]
“Cadet J. Wesley Jones wrote his parents Saturday night that he had been chosen to take part in the honor guard of West Point cadets. On Sunday morning cadets marched into the garden at Hyde Park and stood at attention at the grave of Franklin Roosevelt.” (4/17)
“Pvt. Floyd F. Tucker was one of 50 American soldiers liberated from a German prisoner of war camp in Germany on Friday, April 13, which turned out to be his lucky day.” (4/18)
On leave: “Lewis Ayers, Petty Officer 1/c has been on submarine duty about three years and April 21, he will report to New London where he expects he will be land based.” (4/18)
Cpl. Carl Robb Perkins, machine gunner antiaircraft battalion on leave: “The 23-year-old Leatherneck, a veteran of the Palau campaign, served 29 months overseas.” (4/19)
100 years ago Landmark April 13 and 16, 1920
“Statesville High lost in the annual triangular debate Friday evening, lost both to Newton and to Salisbury. High schools all over the State were debating Friday night on the same subject ‘Resolved — That the United States Should Adopt a Policy of Further Restriction of Immigration’.” (4/13)
“The Iredell county teachers met here Saturday. The county teachers are holding sessions each Saturday in order that they may make up meetings which were postponed during the winter on account of the influenza epidemic.” (4/13)
Harmony Rt. 1: “Mr. R.F. Gaither has purchased a car.” (4/13)
Civic League meeting: “Mrs. M.F.P. Troutman stated that on most of the streets in town she had secured one lady to look after that street, attend the shrubbery and care for the general appearance of the street.” (4/16)
“Why not let us all go on record as to what we think Statesville’s new population figures will be? The Landmark will start the guessing at 6,750.” (4/16)
Harmony Rt. 3: “Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Richardson have decided to give up housekeeping and go and live with their son-in-law, Mr. W.A. Renegar.” (4/16)
Liberty: “Mr. J.W. Keever has bought a new car.” (4/16)
125 years ago Landmark April 18, 1895.
“At the meeting of the Mecklenburg Presbytery in Charlotte last week it was decided to co-operate with Concord Presbytery in the establishment of an institution for the education of women. It goes without saying that Statesville wants the school located here, and the fact that we already have a splendid college building together with other advantages makes this point a very desirable location. We believe from our information, that a very little effort, properly directed, will secure the school for Statesville.” [Fannie E. Walton retired in the spring of 1893 as president of Statesville Female College and, finding no buyer for the college, the college was discontinued.]
Mrs. Cartland, State president Women’s Christian Temperance Union of North Carolina held a meeting with local women: “After giving an interesting Bible reading she briefly gave the origin, aim and purpose of the W.C.T.U., disclaiming, as has been done many times before, all participation in woman suffrage and kindred topics by the North Carolina Union.”
Harmony: “Irish and sweet potato seed is very scarce and we are dancing to the Western farmers at the rate of $1.35 per bushel for Irish and to the Eastern grower at a dollar per bushel for the sweet, and this in a county where the finest can be produced.”
