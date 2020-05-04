EDITOR’S NOTE: The closure of the Iredell County Public Library due to the pandemic has limited the availability of issues from 25 years ago so those items are not listed. Issues from 50, 75 and 100 years ago are online and items from those issues are in this edition of Out of Our Past. The end of World War II in Europe occurred 75 years ago this week so historian Bill Moose included items from both the military and homefront.
50 years ago Record & Landmark May 4-9, 1970
NIHS 6 Elkin 2: “Bo Gainey came through with his best pitching performance of the year for the Raiders as he fanned 15 and walked four. Barry Morrison led the North hitters with three hits and four runs batted in. Davey Williams collected two hits for the Raiders.” (5/4)
County OKs local govt. complex: “The site is the block on which Davie Avenue School stands. Buildings, in addition to the courthouse and jail, planned for the complex include county administration, welfare, agriculture and city hall for Statesville.” (5/5)
“The change will permit cars to be parked for one and one-half hours for five cents, three hours for ten cents and nine hours for twenty-five cents.” [W. Broad St. lot meters changed] (5/6)
“E. Gwyn McNeill of Jonesville, area highway commissioner, has announced that the contracts for extending Interstate 77 from Statesville north to Harmony will be let in July. The section from Harmony north to US 421 will go to contract in August or September.” (5/7)
Obit Ernest Zeno Peacock, 48: “An Iredell County native, he was born Aug. 30, 1921. He was a son of the late W.D. and Elma Hinson Peacock. Mr. Peacock was a World War II veteran. He was married Feb. 16, 1946 to the former Ann Keever, who survives.” (5/8)
70 yr. old Mae Reavis “Queen for a Day” in local Mothers’ Day promotion: “She is currently the president of Iredell County War Mothers, past matron of the Eastern Star, superintendent of the extension department of Western Avenue Baptist, and honorary member of Iredell Memorial Pink Ladies of which she was a charter member.”
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record May 4-10, 1945
“Private Alvin Scott Jr., 21, was killed in Italy April 17. Scott, a combat engineer, went overseas in the fall of last year. Before entering the Army he was a truck driver. He graduated from Morningside high school and was a member of the First Baptist Church.” (5/4)
9th Air Force bomber base in France: “Helping send B-26 Marauders against German targets on the western front is Corporal Byde R. Sherrill, an airplane mechanic. He is a member of the ‘White Tailed’ 323{sup}rd{/sup} Bombardment Group. He was employed by Statesville Chair.” (5/5)
Pfc. Robert Lawrence Cowan, Jr. KIA Germany April 23. “He had been overseas since the first of the year. He was attached to the First Army and had seen service lately in the Ruhr Valley. He attended Central and after graduation worked on the farm with his father.” (5/7)
“After almost four years’ service, Pfc. McDonald Barnard, wounded veteran of the Italian campaign, was discharged yesterday from Moore General Hospital, Swannanoa. Barnard was wounded January 7, 1944, near Cassino by enemy rifle fire suffering injury to his leg.” (5/8)
Bruce D. Miller hospitalized in Charleston: “Pfc. Miller went overseas in March 1944 and was in the European theater of operations with the First Army. On December 20 Bruce was seriously wounded in the chest but now is on the road to recovery.” (5/9)
Pfc. Cecil R. Redmond KIA Italy April 16: “Redmond took his basic training at Camp White, Oregon when he entered the Army 29 months ago. He went overseas in April 1944, going to North Africa and then Italy. He was wounded twice and awarded the Purple Heart.” (5/10)
“Very little interest is expected to be exhibited Tuesday in the city elections when four incumbent aldermen and two school board candidates will run unopposed for office. Polls will be at the usual places at the fire house, city office, court house and old city hall.” (5/4)
“Statesville today awaited the appearance of its first feminine cab-driver after the local Board of Aldermen granted a permit to Miss Lysbeth Eason to operate a taxi here. Two other requests for permits were denied.” (5/5)
“Statesville’s hello girls had little time to rejoice over reports of a German surrender in Europe today. The office revealed that 2500 calls had been recorded on the switch board in 40 minutes. Operators have been given orders to stand by for V-E day announcement.” (5/7)
Excerpt from V-E Day celebration in downtown Statesville story: “Throughout the half-hour of joyous celebration one could not help but notice a certain reserve. Many could be heard making the same statement, ‘If only it was all over we could really celebrate.’” (5/8)
“Now that the official announcement has been made that the brownout is over, Statesville stores can again light up their windows and operate electric signs. Boy, it’s good to turn the lights on again.” [energy conservation measure to assure industry all the power it needed] (5/9)
Uptown retailers meet at Playhouse Theater to start 7{sup}th{/sup} War Loan drive: “Two films, one showing the superb equipment of the U.S. Army and its relative high cost and another showing the efforts which movie stars are giving to the sale of war bonds, were shown.” (5/10)
100 years ago Landmark May 4 and 7, 1920
“The local Chautauqua guarantors completed arrangements for the sale of tickets for the week of entertainment. It has been decided to hold the Chautauqua in the Iredell Leaf Tobacco Company’s warehouse, on north Center street, instead of under a tent as heretofore.” (5/4)
“The Henkel Craig Livestock Company announces that it will operate the Motor Sales Company, a separate and distinct business, for the distribution of automobiles, trucks and tractors and accessories. Their building on north Center street will be remodeled and arranged to conduct the new business. The livestock business will be conducted further back on the present lot.” (5/4)
Troutman: “Mr. T.A. Kennedy has purchased a new car.” (5/4)
“Mr. and Mrs. F.B. Bunch delightfully entertained the seniors of Mitchell College and their friends at a four course dinner Wednesday evening at their beautiful new home on north Center street.” [the old Feimster School remodeled] (5/7)
Harmony: “It seems that farm work is almost at a standstill at the present, as the farmers cannot get their fertilizer. It seems that we have had a sugar famine, so I guess this would be called a fertilizer famine.” (5/7)
Eufola: “The farmers are making good use of the fine weather. Can hear the gee-haw from sun up till sun-down.” (5/7)
125 years ago Landmark May 9, 1895.
“The fusionist or citizens’ ticket did not materialize, and there was no opposition to the Democratic ticket Monday. The registered vote of the town is 572. Of this number 392 are Democrats. Several white Republicans and a number of colored men voted the Democratic ticket because they had no candidates of their own.
Tobacco factories: “About all of the factories — nine in number — have begun business for the season. These factories are of great value to Statesville. The wages paid are spent here and trade is made brisk for merchants through what would otherwise be a very dull season.”
“Memorial Day exercises will begin at the court house to-morrow afternoon at about 1 o’clock. Capt. T.M.C. Davidson is chief marshal. Immediately after the exercises at the court house the procession will form and march to the old cemetery, where the graves of the Confederate dead will be decorated.”
“Monday evening Mr. J.P. Young killed, on the sidewalk near the postoffice, a large bull frog, measuring 13 inches in length. He was a fine specimen and so ‘took the eye’ of Capt. H.C. Cowles that he gathered him up and took him home and had him cooked for breakfast.”
