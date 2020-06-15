50 years ago: Record & Landmark, June 15-20, 1970.
Ad: “Celebrating our sixth anniversary! Free chicken feed! Pick up any purchase of the Colonel’s ‘finger lickin’ good’ Kentucky Fried Chicken and we will give you a miniature bucket of candy corn ‘chicken feed’ for the kiddies. Absolutely Free! 925 Davie Ave.” (6/15)
North Iredell HS Future Farmers of America at state convention: “For the third time in four years, the North Iredell group was selected the outstanding chapter in North Carolina. B.W. Campbell, chapter adviser, and 30 members of the unit attended the convention.” (6/16)
“In New Salem Church League action last night Fifth Creek squeezed out a tight 6-5 win over Oakdale. Kenny Knox had three hits for Fifth Creek. The father-son team of James and Mike Griffin had two safeties each.” (6/17)
W. Thomas Poston, Iredell native, new superintendent of county schools: “Poston is a cum laude graduate of Davidson and received his master’s degree from Appalachian State University. He was selected to Phi Beta Kappa and Sigma Phi Sigma, an honorary physics fraternity.” (6/18)
Mrs. Frank (Ruth D.) Parker was honored by the Southern Bell traffic department: “The top award in length of service went to Mrs. Parker who has 45 years of service. Mrs. Parker has been chief operator at Statesville for 23 years and holds a perfect attendance record.” (6/19)
“Mrs. Henry D. Rhodes, 73, died Friday. Mrs. Rhodes was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was owner-operator of Rhodes-Charles toys and record shop in Statesville for 20 years.” [Evelyn Elizabeth Williams] (6/20)
75 years ago: Statesville Daily Record, June 15-21, 1945 — Military
Pvt. Lee Roy Smith, posthumous Silver Star: “Smith’s platoon was subjected to attack by six German ‘Tiger’ tanks, two coming directly toward his foxhole. Undaunted by fire from these tanks, Pvt. Smith repeatedly exposed himself in order to fire at accompanying enemy infantry. While holding off this dangerous threat Pvt. Smith was mortally wounded.” [11/25/1944] (6/15)
“Cpl. Coite Dotson will be discharged from the Army under the point system soon. He has served overseas for nearly two years, and has enough points.” [85 needed; one per month of service; one per month overseas; five per battle star/decoration; 12 per dependent child up to 3] (6/16)
S/Sgt. J.D. Privette, England, awaiting transportation home: “J.D. has completed his 50 missions, and said he hoped to be home for his 21st birthday on Saturday. He has 110 points and has been awarded the Air Medal, nine Oak Leaf Clusters and a Presidential Citation.” (6/18)
Sgt. Harry Goble writes: “I have been fighting beside a lot of my old friends and I didn’t know it until I read your paper. I started in the war for Italy near Anzio and came through with only one minor wound in the right wrist.” (6/19)
“Pvt. Rommie Weatherman, in the Philippines as a member of the ground crew of the Army air corps, suffered painful injures in the accidental explosion of a fragmentation bomb on May 3.” [left elbow shattered, lacerations in right arm, shrapnel in back] (6/20)
“Private First Class Harvey B. Reese is a patrolman with the 281st Military Police Company, which has completed three years overseas. The 281st moved to England in June 1942. From there the men went to Oran French Morocco and have served in Algiers and Rome.” (6/21)
75 years ago: Statesville Daily Record, June 15-21, 1945 — Home front
“The local camp of the Patriotic Order Sons of America launched a campaign to raise funds for the purchase of an iron lung for the free use of persons afflicted with infantile paralysis in Iredell county. The goal set to be raised in the campaign is $2500.00” (6/15)
“The supply of Coca-Cola in Statesville definitely will be affected by the further curtailment in the supply of sugar after July 1, because the manufacturer of that popular drink will not compromise with the use of substitutes.” (6/16)
“Sale of E Series War Bonds is lagging in the county with less than half of the quota of $681,000 being reached. Many citizens have money on savings accounts at our banks which might be used to buy E Bonds.” (6/18)
“Anne Grier, talented young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.D. Grier, is a member of the latest USO-Camp Show unit touring the European theater. Miss Grier has studied violin at the Juilliard School of Music. The ‘Music Festival’ Camp Show has recently arrived in Paris.” (6/19)
“Miss Margaret Willis Alexander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Alexander, has been accepted in the American Red Cross. She will go to Washington in July for a training period, then will take up her duties as a recreation worker in a hospital somewhere in the states.” (6/20)
“Littleton Bunch arrived last night to spend three weeks with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.B. Bunch. He has completed two years of medical training at the University of North Carolina and will go to the University of Maryland to complete the work toward a degree.” (6/21)
100 years ago: Landmark, June 15 and 18, 1920.
Excerpt from the Associated Charities financial report Feb. 1919-Feb. 1920: “Disbursements as follows: Salary to nurses $1,331.25; purchase of automobile $800; upkeep of automobile $29.96; upkeep of pony $69.06….” [among receipts: “sale of pony and cart, $75”] (6/15)
Troutman: “We are having some real summer days now and the farmers are busy fighting General Green while they have the hot sun to help them kill him. Crops in this section are looking fine.” [General Green was a term for grass & weeds in the crops.] (6/15)
Dunlap: “Mr. E.M Crawford has purchased a nice car — probably some of the fair sex have expressed a preference for riding in cars.” (6/15)
Windstorm on June 17: “The roof of the First National Bank was raised considerably but not blown off. It settled down practically to normal but loose.” [city clock building] (6/18)
“Mr. Lee Stikeleather, of the aviation corps, spent a while here with home folks this week. He was en route from Langley Field, Hampton, Va., to Carson Field, Arcadia, Fla.” (6/18)
Mt. Mourne: “Miss Mattie Gouger left Tuesday morning for Asheville to attend the summer school for teachers. We are glad our teachers are compelled to attend or not teach. We think the children need the best training of the day. Give us modern teachers.” (6/18)
Statesville Rt. 1: “Mrs. Dovie Cox has purchased a large touring car.” (6/18)
One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, June 20, 1895.
“The change from eastern to central time went into effect on the Western North Carolina Railroad Sunday. As yet the change is unnoticed by the general public. The confusion will arise, of course, in reading the railroad time table. Parties who fix in their minds the hours given in the time table but regulate their going to the depot by the time kept here will find that they are one hour too soon.”
“Mr. E.C. Heins, the telephone man, is putting in the ’phones. The wires have not yet been strung. The central office will be on the second floor of W.C. Anderson’s store.”
Mayor’s court: “Dr. C.A. Turner and Mr. J.T. Tindall appeared before his honor for riding bicycles on the sidewalks. They were discharged on a promise not to do so any more.”
“The spindles for the cotton mill — 6,000 — have all arrived and are being put in.”
Troutman: “The hardest rain that has fallen here in several years fell on last Thursday evening. It was a regular gulley-washer and trash-mover.”
“The Semi-Weekly Landmark will, as foresaid, begin next week, the Lord willing. The first issue will appear Tuesday, 25th.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.