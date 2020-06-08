50 years ago Record & Landmark June 8-14, 1970
“A jubilant group of teammates embraced Willie Cockrell as he struck out the last batter, and Statesville defeated State Champion Rowan Post 1-0. He stranded 16 enemy baserunners, overcame five errors by his teammates and bested Rowan ace, Donnie Bassinger.” (6/8)
“Nine cars of a Southern Railway freight train derailed early today between Mooresville and Mount Mourne. Seven were carrying new automobiles. Four of the auto carriers stacked up crossways to the rail line. Many of the autos were heavily damaged.” (6/9)
Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 2031: “Mrs. Paul Thomas, social editor of the Record & Landmark, was a guest of Mrs. Harry Church, public relations officer. Appreciation was expressed to her for the cooperation in public relations during the past three years.” (6/10)
“Jack Harmon, local postmaster, was named president-elect of the North Carolina chapter, National Association of Postmasters. Harmon, who has served as postmaster in Statesville since 1953, will be officially installed one year from now.” (6/11)
Obit Franklin Wertz Lentz, 51: “He was a graduate of Troutman High School, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during World War II, and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He was a retired employe of Stimpson Hosiery Mills.” (6/12)
Flag Day photo: “First Savings and Loan Association is one of a small number of local businesses which fly the American flag in front of their building each day. Banks Chilton and George W. Tobey, association officers, are shown taking in the flag at the end of the day.” (6/13)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record
June 8-14, 1945 —Military
Lt. J.F. Gardner writes home: “At the present time I am at Antwerp and will be here about a week then on to Bremer Haven, Germany, so at least we know what the score is in the army of occupation. Give all the folks my love and regards and tell my friends hello. Jim.” (6/8)
Charles G. Crawley yeoman 2nd class Pacific aircraft carrier: “Crawley entered the navy in June 1943 and received his boot training at Great Lakes, Ill. He joined the carrier at the time of commissioning and has spent nine months in combat zones.” [Daily Record employee] (6/9)
“Private First Class Clarence R. Harris was killed in action May 1, 1945, on Luzon a telegram informed his wife, the former Hazel Galliher. Harris entered the service in September, 1942 and was assigned overseas duty with the infantry in February 1943.” (6/11)
Cpl. A. Boyd Plyler on leave: “Plyler entered service long before Pearl Harbor and served in Coast Guard duty around South America and British West Indies and in and around Port of Spain, Trinidad. Since going to overseas duty last year he has been in the Italian area.” (6/12)
Pvt. Roy L. Garris awaiting new assignment: “Garris was returned recently to the United States after serving nine months in the European theater of operations where he served as a reconnaissance and patrol man with a cavalry unit.” (6/13)
John C. Davis Silver Star, Germany: “After leading his platoon out of an area covered by enemy artillery and machine gun cross-fire, Lt. Davis discovered his platoon sergeant was missing. Finding him wounded Lt. Davis rendered first aid and assisted him back.” (6/14)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record
June 8-14, 1945 — Homefront
“Several hundred Statesvillians were unhappy today when they visited their newsstand in search of a Life magazine only to be turned away with the report that no ‘Lifes’ reached the city due to a walkout strike at Lakeside Press in Chicago, printers of the weekly magazine.” (6/8)
“The goal of the Women’s Division of the Iredell county War Finance Division is to buy ‘E’ bonds in sufficient quantity to purchase a C-54 Skymaster. All women’s clubs and organizations are urged to sell and buy ‘E’ bonds to help.” [cargo plane] (6/9)
First local cafeteria: “Gene Fraley, Fraley Food Fair, purchased the best in equipment, screened in a large section of floor space for the cafeteria and now is waiting for workmen to put the finishing touches to the newest type of eating establishment in the city.” (6/11)
Remodeling of Court St. buildings begins at Deluxe Smoke Shop: “An ultra-modernistic front will be installed with shiny black tile striping. The door which is now at the corner of the building, will be placed in the center and the slanting corner evened off with the street.” (6/12)
“Miss Jennie Martin, Central community, has gone to Lake Junaluska, where she will take a week’s course, after which she will go to eastern North Carolina. She will be a counselor of a Youth’s caravan and for two months will go from city to city as part of that group.” (6/13)
“Harmony has about completed her fire house which is of cement block construction and is 16 by 22 feet. The upper hall will be used as a city hall and the lower hall will house the fire truck which has been housed through the courtesy of J.C. Daniels in his garage.” (6/14)
100 years ago Landmark June 8 and 11, 1920
“Miss Edith McLaughlin will leave Thursday night for Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Miss McLaughlin will take a course in engraving at Bowman’s Technical school there. She will be away for several months.” (6/8)
Harmony: “Monday the neighborhood women gathered at Mrs. Godbey’s for an old-time quilting and believe me they came in automobiles while the men stayed home and worked in their crops.” (6/8)
Statesville Rt. 7: “There was a large crowd gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Goforth Sunday to an old-time singing. The singing was led by Mr. C.A. Dearman.” (6/8)
Mooresville railroad schedules: “The present schedule is little less than a nuisance as far as this section is concerned. There is no train from Charlotte later than 2:55 in the afternoon and none to Winston except a before breakfast affair that serves mostly as an alarm clock.” (6/11)
Eufola: “Well I think the country people are saving their chickens and eggs to eat at home and for their visiting friends. One groceryman said he rode half-day out in the country and only got seven dozens of eggs. Well country people go all over town and can’t find sugar or if they do it is just two pounds. But we can eat fried chickens and eggs without sugar. Blackberries will soon be in and we can eat ’lasses with them.” (6/11)
125 years ago Landmark June 13, 1895
“Bicycling seems to be more popular in Statesville this season than ever before. The number of wheels has largely increased. The craze is, however, confined mainly to the sterner sex. There are few lady riders.”
Mooresville: “Messrs. A.B. Saunders, W.W. Melchor and D. Mills went to China Grove on their bicycles last Thursday.”
“FOR SALE — A high grade bicycle — Victor. See wheel at W.A. Thomas & Co.”
“Mr. E.C. Hein, the telephone man, has moved his family from Ridgeway, S.C., to Statesville. Work is progressing on the system and Mr. Hein hopes to have it in operation in the business houses by July 1.”
“Mr. W.R. Mills, who was stricken so suddenly and dangerously ill last Wednesday evening, rapidly recovered. He was able to be out Saturday and is again about the streets as usual.”
“After next week, The Semi-Weekly Landmark will begin. There will be but one more issue of the paper in its present shape.”
