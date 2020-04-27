25 years ago Record & Landmark April 27-May 3, 1995
Mitchell Community College board OKs budget request to commission: “Larry Williams presented the proposal to request total county funding in the amount of $1,295,000. The request includes $1,230,000 for current operations and $65,000 for current equipment.” [vacuums, mowers, van] (4/27)
Lowe’s on US 21 North opens: “Lowe’s officials welcomed guests and a ‘board cutting’ ceremony was held. Statesville Mayor John Marshall was asked to saw a two-by-four in half, a Lowe’s tradition for over 25 years, to mark the official opening of the store.” (4/28)
Obit William H. (Bill) McNeely, 76: “He was retired from John Boyle and was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian where he was former superintendent of the church, deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher. He served in the U.S. Army in England during World War II.” (4/30)
Photo: “International Paper, as part of the observance of Arbor Day, donated 1,000 oak seedlings to Iredell’s school children. Each school received a bundle of seedlings. International Paper representative Bob Rawls presents the first tree to Tracy Walker at N.B. Mills.” (5/1)
“Although the proposed $49.7 million budget for the City of Statesville for 1995-96 represents a 3.1 percent increase over last year’s budget, it also includes a one-cent reduction in the ad valorem tax rate to 41 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.” (5/2)
“West took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. South tied the game 3-3 in the second. The other scoring came in the fifth when the Vikings got the winning run. Greg Roane singled, went to third on back-to-back stolen bases and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brandon Mills.” (5/3)
50 years ago Record & Landmark April 27-May 2, 1970
Obit James Grover (Peanut) Overcash, 52: “Mr. Overcash died Sunday at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Salisbury. Funeral services will be Tuesday afternoon at Centenary Methodist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.” (4/27)
“One of the three candidates for the one seat open on the County Board of Education is a woman, Mrs. John Hill Summers. Mrs. Summers stated that she made the decision to try for the post on the insistence of concerned parents who wanted a mother to run.” (4/28)
Central VFD: “The department will use the proceeds from the country ham dinner to finish equipping a Jeep to be used for fighting brush fires in the northern end of the county. A vehicle is on hand and partially equipped.” (4/29)
NIHS 10, Hiddenite 7: “Ronnie Simmons homered in the fourth inning for Coach Paul Brendle’s charges to plate the eighth and deciding run. Mike Dagenhart, a ninth-grader at North, took the win in his first high school start.” (4/30)
Sights at National Campers & Hikers Association North Carolina Spring Campvention at Al’s Marina: “Campers with everything, from the ever-popular tent to the king of trailers, participated in the event. One 30-foot Airstream trailer was pulled by a blue Cadillac with a blue velvet top.” (5/1)
“The Hum and Hoe members visited the gardens of Louis Brown. Clubwomen were most impressed with the fact that Brown himself had laid over 43,000 brick to style terraces for his garden. The ingenuity shown in his irrigation system is amazing, they said.” (5/2)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record April 27-May 3, 1945
“Mrs. Herbert Taylor was given the startling joyous news that her husband, Pvt. Taylor, is back in the states, and waiting in New York to be assigned to a North Carolina hospital. He was wounded in the foot and was well and able to walk with a cast.” (4/27)
“Pvt. Herbert Mayes was slightly wounded on Iwo Jima on April 9, his parents were informed. The telegram followed a letter written by the private in which he described the wound as but a flesh wound in his arm caused by a Japanese sniper.” (4/28)
“Private Bobby G. Feimster, of Olin, has been reported missing in action in Germany since April 7, but his family has received a letter from him bearing a later date and hopeful that the report is erroneous.” (4/30)
“Private First Class Voight Hoover reported Sunday as missing in action, was killed in action in Germany on April 12. Hoover’s only brother, Sgt. Osborne Hoover, died from wounds received in action July 29 last year.” (5/1)
“Private William C. Estes died in Germany on April 11. Estes, 26, entered the Army in September 1944. After a furlough home he was sent overseas in February with the infantry. Estes was a farmer. His wife and four children live at the home on Route 2.” (5/1)
“Capt. Fred Harbin, wounded in Iwo Jima, arrived here yesterday and is proceeding to Norfolk today. Harbin was shot through the chest. While he is somewhat pale and thin, his relatives are overjoyed to find he was in no way crippled by the shot.” (5/2)
“Private Charles P. Mayberry, USMCR, was killed on Okinawa, April 14. Mayberry entered service May 12, 1944. He arrived overseas November 30th 1944, on Guadalcanal. His wife and little daughter live with his parents on Fourth street.” (5/3)
100 years ago Landmark April 27 and 30, 1920
New Hope Rt. 1: “The Sunday school at New Prospect met and organized April 11. On account of influenza and other diseases we got a late start but let us all go and take some one with us and have an interesting Sunday school. We think it is much nicer to see the young folks in Sunday school than to see them out joy-riding on the holy Sabbath day. Girls, if your beau comes just take him and go to Sunday school.” (4/27)
Houstonville: “Mr. W.P. Sharpe is having a residence erected where his old one burned last winter. Mr. Sharpe is occupying his storehouse for a residence until his new one is completed. He will then put a stock of goods in his storehouse.” (4/27)
Troutman: “Mrs. Mary Freeze has just spent several days here with her life-long friend Mrs. Mary J. Croker. These ladies were warm friends when they were little girls, weighing fifty each. Their friendship has increased in proportion with their avoirdupois, which aggregates four hundred.” [W.D. Troutman was The Landmark’s daring Troutman correspondent.] (4/30)
Statesville Rt. 6: “Mr. E.D. Brady has had his house remodeled and painted and had lights installed in his house and barn.” (4/30)
Troutman Rt. 1: “Mr. O.O. Harwell, one of the community’s most industrious men, is riding in a new car.”
125 years ago Landmark May 2, 1895
“Recent advances in the price of crude oil has advanced the wholesale price of kerosene five cents a gallon. As yet no advance has been made in the retail price in Statesville, as it is thought that the advance is only temporary.”
“Rev. Jas. A. Weston’s book. ‘Historical Doubts as to the Execution of Marshal Ney’, will doubtless have a large sale, as it should have, in all this section. A number of P.S. Ney’s pupils are yet living in Iredell, Rowan and adjoining counties. The price of the book is $3.”
“Mr. Mel Clark has failed to respond about the bluebirds, but we learn from other sources that there are few to be seen this spring. They were killed by the severe winter.”
Dunlap: “Very little cotton will be planted in this community this spring. Farmers are beginning to realize that four cent cotton and fertilizer bills don’t pay.”
“Ex-Sheriff Wycoff will begin his sale of lands for taxes next Monday.”
