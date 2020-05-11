50 years ago: Record & Landmark, May 11-16, 1970
Harper VanHoy on 1st Fiddlers’ Grove event: “‘We have parking arrangements for 5,000 automobiles and catering services.’ Shower and toilet facilities, with hot water, are completed. New mown clover bales will provide seating for the open-air event.” (5/11)
Obit Johnnie Eugene Cash, 44: “He was a member of Boulevard United Methodist Church. He was general overseer of the weave room at Uniglass Industries. Mr. Cash was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy.” (5/12)
Mitchell College commencement set for Sunday, May 31, in Shearer Hall: “The commencement day at Mitchell will end 23 years of tenure for John Montgomery as president. Mr. Montgomery announced on March 12 that he would retire as of May 31.” (5/13)
Vance Motor Inn hosts meeting of public health officials from 31 western NC counties: “Tonight in the Starlight Room the first general session will follow a buffet banquet. The first session will be followed at 9 p.m. by a dance in the Starlight Room.” (5/14)
WSOC-TV 9 tonight: “Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds 8 p.m. Friday” [Braves 3-1. Hank Aaron hit a 2-run homer top of the 8th, the 569th of his career. Hoyt Wilhelm, Huntersville, NC, native and Mooresville Moor pitcher in 1942 and 1946-47, earned the save.] (5/15)
Mitchell instructor Dr. Richard Morgan’s write-up of a 4-3 SHS loss: “In the last of the 7th, ‘Met Mania’ got hold of Kannapolis, as three consecutive circus catches robbed the Hounds of hits, and certain victory.” [like Tommy Agee, Ron Swoboda Met outfield heroes ’69 WS] (5/16)
75 years ago: Statesville Daily Record, May 11-17, 1945 — Military
“Pvt. Rhoda M. Holmes has received her certificate as a medical technician at the station hospital at Camp Hood, Texas, and has been assigned to McCloskey General at Temple. Holmes said she joined the Army to do her bit and help the boys to get adjusted at home sooner.” (5/11)
Ernest B. Gilleland, Jr., MM 2/c USN home after 50 Pacific missions: “The most exciting moment was when his plane crashed on trying to make a rescue at sea. The aircrewman and his crew spent 25 hours on a raft before being picked up by an American destroyer.” (5/12)
“Pfc. Herbert M. Watts was killed on Okinawa April 4, 1945. He entered the U.S. Army December 21, 1942. In July 1944 he left for overseas duty. He served with General MacArthur in the invasion of Leyte and later in Okinawa. He worked at Duchess Throwing Company.” (5/14)
“Pfc. Hugh Robertson, who was wounded February 19 on Iwo Jima when the Fifth Marine Division went into action, is now at home of his parents along with his wife and their two children. Robertson, who has been in a hospital in Norfolk, Va., has 30 days here.” (5/15)
“Corporal Glenn D. Bolick, missing in action since December 20, was killed in action in Belgium that same date. He went overseas in June 1944 serving with a tank battalion. Before entering the Army he worked on his father’s farm.” (5/16)
Pfc. Frank Rowland, Jr., two yrs. Army, now with Patton in Germany: “He has tales to tell of Germans surrendering in groups of six and ten — they would come out of the woods to be taken by Americans. Another account told of him capturing a German sniper single-handed.” (5/17)
75 years ago: Statesville Daily Record, May 11-17, 1945 — Home front
Ad: “Eggs are scarce and will be more scarce this winter so put in a few egg layers. Leghorns are tops. We offer select mating white Leghorn chicks at $13.00 per 100; white Leghorn cockerels for fryers at $8.00 per 100. Crowson’s Feed Store” (5/11)
“We are predicting a real building boom whenever restrictions are lifted on building materials. J. E. Dooley, contractor, is now engaged in grading off some mighty pretty building lots in Brookdale that he will have in readiness for building purposes.” (5/12)
County & Hurst Turner Post erect new courthouse flag pole: “The flag was raised by Legionnaires J. Paige King and Sam Miller. It was raised to the peak to the strains of the Star-Spangled Banner and lowered to half-mast in reverence to the late Franklin Roosevelt.” (5/14)
Local Marine and five Pacific war veteran buddies spend Mother’s Day with, and give gifts to, his Mom: “The boys are now training for further duty at Camp LeJuene and had a weekend pass which gave them an opportunity to visit with Sgt. Bob Dellinger at his home here.” (5/15)
War Department notifies Charles Miller’s parents Monday of his accidental death April 19 in Philippines: “Last Wednesday they received a cable of sympathy signed by John Mitchell. Some comrade had sent the cable thinking Mr. and Mrs. Miller already knew the dread news.” (5/16)
“Private Floyd Tucker arrived home this morning at 7 o’clock after having been a prisoner of the Germans for a little over two years. Tucker was the first Iredell county boy to be taken prisoner in World War II. After a 60 day furlough he will report to Fort Bragg.” (5/17)
100 years ago: Landmark, May 11 and 14, 1920
“Otis Shoemaker, 16, suffered a complete fracture of the left thigh yesterday morning when one of the heavy cannon on the courthouse lawn crushed him. The young man was sitting on the cannon, another person on the other end of the cannon. The other person getting off the big gun caused it to overturn catching the Shoemaker boy beneath it.” (5/11)
Williamsburg: “New automobiles purchased around our little ‘burg’ are by Mr. R.L. Alexander, Mr. W.R. Holmes, Mr. Sam Current.” (5/11)
“For Sale—My perfectly safe and gentle horse with harness and good rubber-tired buggy. Entire outfit $150. Also a good spring wagon cheap. Mrs. Orin Turner.” (5/11)
Tuesday at Chautauqua: “In the evening a concert by the Opera Singers was followed by a lecture by Opie Read. Mr. Read is a noted novelist and newspaper writer.” (5/14)
Harmony Rt. 1: “The weather continues cool and the farmers are still behind in planting their crops. A great deal of land is unbroken and much cotton and corn is to be planted yet. As far as this writer can recall, this is the latest Spring he has ever known. The leaves are not grown as is usual by the 10th of May. The fertilizer famine has helped to delay the farmers in planting their crops.” (5/14)
Mooresville Rt. 4: “Mr. Latta Houston has purchased a new five-passenger car.” (5/14)
125 years ago: Landmark, May 16, 1895
[A week in the life of the mayor.]“The entertainment by the graded school last Thursday evening was largely attended. At the close Superintendent Thompson spoke briefly. Mayor Caldwell also spoke.”
“The Memorial Day exercises Friday were fairly well attended. Rev. Dr. Adkins made the opening prayer, which was followed by the annual address by Mr. L.C. Caldwell. The address was delivered from notes only and we are, therefore, unable to print it. This is regretted because it was a good one and well delivered, as all of Mr. Caldwell’s are.”
“The board of aldermen met Monday afternoon, Mayor Caldwell and the full board being present. Policeman Henry was elected chief to succeed J.P. Cathey. Mr. Long was elected city attorney in place of Mr. Caldwell, elected mayor.”
“The board met in special session Tuesday, the mayor and all the aldermen being present. The street committee reported that a rock crusher was needed for street work. The committee was authorized to close a contract for a crusher. The price agreed upon was $450.”
Public Notice: “CLEAN UP. The citizens of Statesville are most respectfully and earnestly required to give immediate attention to their respective premises. Cleanliness is a preventative of disease and absolutely essential. A policeman will inspect each and every lot in the city and his report will receive strict attention. L.C. Caldwell, Mayor. May 16, 1895.”
