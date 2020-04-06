25 years ago Record & Landmark April 6-12, 1995
“Statesville VFW Post 2031 and its Ladies Auxiliary celebrated the Posts’ 50th anniversary on Sunday March 12, 1995. The Post was chartered on March 3, 1945 and has 737 members. The Ladies Auxiliary is 45 years old and has a membership of 257.” (4/6)
Restored WWII B-24 & B-17: “Willard Patterson, pilot of a B-24 in the campaigns of Italy and Europe thought aviation enthusiasts might want to make a trek to Charlotte to see these famous bombers. Patterson flew 35 combat missions with the 15th Air Force.” (4/7)
Obit Samuel Roy Gilleland, 79: “He was a retired supervisor for Chemspun Yarn Mills in Mooresville. He was a member of Triplett United Methodist. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Navy, and was a member of the VFW Tom Swann Post 1072.” (4/9)
NASCAR Winston Cup race at North Wilkesboro: “Rusty Wallace finished highest of any of the local teams with a fourth in his Miller Genuine Draft, Penske South Ford based in Mooresville.” [Eight teams in Iredell] (4/10)
Photo: “West Iredell High School’s Band of Warriors took second-place parade honors in last weekend’s Azalea Festival in Wilmington. The Warriors were among 11 bands competing by invitation in the event. The three-hour parade included 168 entries.” (4/11)
“The Men of Jones Memorial United Methodist Church will present the third re-enactment of ‘The Last Supper’ at the church during the Maundy Thursday service at 7:30 p.m. The men will portray Jesus and the disciples as they gather for their last meal together.” (4/12)
50 years ago Record & Landmark April 6-11, 1970
“Mass inoculation of children under the age of thirteen against the German measles is the aim of county wide clinics to be held April 12. Dr. Roy Rowe, publicity chairman, points out the next epidemic could be this year. The disease tends to occur every five to seven years.” (4/6).
James F. Ellis retires after 38 years with the city water filtration department: “Following graduation from Harmony High, Ellis enrolled in the School of Pharmacy at Chapel Hill. The depression of the 1930s forced him to give up his studies and he accepted employment with the city.” (4/7)
“Lt. Gov. H.P. (Pat) Taylor, Jr., will speak at the 25th anniversary of the Gordon Heath Post 2031 Veterans of Foreign Wars, this Friday night. The first commander was Robert A. Collier. The present commander of the VFW is Walter Rose.” (4/8)
Consultants here: “The company was hired by county commissioners to make a study of the three school administrative units to see if consolidation would be feasible. The consolidation of the units has been one of the main projects two boards of commissioners have pushed.” (4/9)
Photo: “These three Statesville Senior High art students look over one of many paintings on display in the school library. This is the first year that SHS has had an art class, and Mrs. Marie Holman is the instructor.” [Elizabeth Bowers, Nick Rucker, Randy Galliher] (4/10)
NIHS 4, East Surry 0: “Ronnie Simmons fired a two-hitter for the win, fanning five and walking four. Keith Holbrook made an outstanding defensive play in the sixth for the Raiders as he backhanded a line shot off the bat of Larry Shelton.” (4/11)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record April 6-12, 1945
“Pvt. James Weaner was seriously wounded in Germany March 18. Weaner is attached to the infantry. He has been in the service since July 1944 and overseas since January.” (4/6)
William T. Tayse: “Cpl. Tayse, previously reported as missing in action, is now listed as killed. Cpl. Tayse was killed on Christmas eve, 1944, in Belgium.” (4/7)
“Pfc. Mack M. Byers, listed missing, was killed in action, March 8, in Germany, according to a telegram to his wife, who lives at the brick yard with their two small children.” (4/7)
“Pfc. Johnnie D. Moore, previously reported missing in action, was killed in Germany March 12. Moore would have been 20 years old this month.” (4/7)
“Pfc. James L. ‘Jimmie’ Moore was wounded in his legs on Iwo Jima and is recuperating at Oakland, California. Moore was serving with the Marines.” (4/9)
“Pfc. Dean T. Redmond is a prisoner of the Germans. Redmond was reported missing on December 16, 1944. He was with the 106th Infantry division at the time of his capture.” (4/9)
“Pfc. James Edward Payne, paratrooper, is missing in action in Germany as of March 24. Enlisting in the Army in February 1943, Payne later volunteered for paratrooper training.” (4/9)
“When P-47 Thunderbolts took off from the first U.S. airfield established on German soil among the ground crew personnel was Corporal Walter C. Austin, Route 3 Statesville.” (4/10)
“Mrs. Flora Hager received a telegram that her son Pfc. Charles W. ‘Bill’ Hager had been wounded in Germany on March 30. Hager, 18, attended Central High School.” (4/11)
“Pfc. John S. Weston, reported as missing in action since March 18, in Germany, was killed. He had been in the service since last July and overseas since December.” (4/12)
“Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hicks have received two casualty messages. One told of the death of Pvt. Fred E. Hicks, killed in action on Iwo Jima March 7. Sergeant Sam M. Hicks was wounded in the South Pacific and is receiving treatment at the Naval Hospital in Quantico, Va.” (4/12)
100 years ago Landmark April 6 and 9, 1920
“Miss Allie Mae Arey, who has been engaged in mission work in Cuba, has returned to the states. Miss Arey made the return trip by Key West, Florida, arriving here Friday. She is a daughter of Mrs. Alice Arey, formerly of Elmwood, now Barium.” (4/6)
“The citizens of Mount Mourne, meeting last week, decided to buy a motor truck in which to convey the children of the community to school. This school is the first in the county to make such a move. The truck will be bought at once and put into use.” (4/6)
“Misses Minnie Pearl Cline and May Paine left yesterday for a visit in Hickory.” (4/6)
“The town clock is striking again.” (4/6)
County commission paying bills: “… Corkins Chemical Co., disinfectants, $30 … J.K. Campbell rebate on poll tax 1919 (in Army until after May 1, 1919) $3.93 … E.V. Privette, destroying still, $5; O.L. Woodsides, destroying still, $5….” (4/9)
Revival at Western Avenue Baptist: “Shop meetings are being held each day at the noon hour and much interest is manifested by the men at the shops.” (4/9)
“Lieut. B.W. Maynard, flier, passed over Statesville Tuesday about 2.30 o’clock. He was due to have passed here last week but was delayed in Asheville by engine trouble.” (4/9)
Eufola: “Another air plane passed over Tuesday afternoon going east.” (4/9)
One hundred twenty-five years ago: Landmark, April 11, 1895.
“To-morrow is Good Friday and Sunday is Easter. If the weather be fair to-morrow much gardening will be done — Good Friday being a favorite day to plant seeds.”
“This is the Jewish Passover Week and services will be held at Temple Emanuel Monday evening and Tuesday morning, the first days of the Passover, and will be held again Sunday evening and Monday morning, the last days of the Passover.”
“The Iredell Blues were out for target practice, Friday afternoon, at their target range in the eastern part of town. Private Harry Reid was awarded the prize as the best shot.”
“Mr. J.U. Lamprecht will leave next month to visit his old home in Switzerland, which he has not seen in 25 years.” [Gun and locksmith, general repair; The Landmark once called him “our most valuable citizen” who could do anything “from making a watch to building a locomotive”.]
Amity: “Miss Houck taught us an unusually good school this winter. With due respect to all other teachers, I must say that teachers such as Margerie Houck are ‘few and far between.’”
