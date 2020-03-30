25 years ago
Record & Landmark March 30-April 5, 1995
BellSouth films North Carolina Information Highway ad at SHS: “The scenes include that of a bus full of students driving up to the front of the school in the circular driveway; the students getting off the bus; and a group of ‘dignitaries’ and ‘principal’s exiting the school.’” (3/30)
“West Iredell had nine hits with two West Rowan pitchers combining to walk 11 in aiding the Warriors offense.” [WIHS 10-1; Joey Davidson and Jason Waugh two hits each; Shane Harrelson, Marc Ludvigsen, Mickey Jordan, Jamie Younts, Ben Garland one hit each] (3/31)
“Iredell County and the local Keep Iredell Clean organization became an official affiliate of the Keep America Beautiful, Inc., during a certification ceremony at Howard Johnson Motor Lodge Friday.” [Keep America Beautiful was founded in 1953] (4/2)
“Some 2,000 walkers were part of the annual March of Dimes WalkAmerica event, which was held Saturday. Some $130,000 has been collected thus far. The Mooresville WalkAmerica will be held Saturday, April 8.” [Statesville held walk April 1] (4/3)
Photo: “Larry Lippard retired from Iredell Container on Friday, March 31. After serving eight years as maintenance foreman, Lippard is the first employee to retire since its start up in 1978. He was presented the keys to the pick-up he drove during his employment.” (4/4)
Obit Walter (Hawk Eye) Summers, 71: “He attended Morningside High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Troutman’s Café and Hefner’s Café, prior to his health failing.” (4/5)
50 years ago Record & Landmark, March 30-April 4, 1970
Union Grove 46th World Championship Old-Time Fiddlers Convention results: “The champion old-time band was the Spark Gap Wonder Boys of Brookline Mass. The champion bluegrass band was Jim Holder and the Border Mountain Boys of Statesville.” (3/30)
Photo: “The local FCX office has announced plans for construction of an addition to cost approximately $200,000. The construction is to be completed in two stages, the first of which is already underway. The building is to be used as a wholesale warehouse.” (3/31)
Carrie Elizabeth Summers, 97, one of eight living original North Carolina recipients Social Security: “Mrs. Chambers began receiving her benefits in the amount of $11.83 in January, 1940. Her Social Security eligibility was gained between the years 1937 and 1939 at Gray’s Café.” (4/1)
Power outage from “fast-moving storm” with “high winds” at 8:30 a.m.: “Lines were down on Hartness Road, Valley Stream Road, Salisbury Road, Paola St., Meacham St., Park Drive and Dogwood Road. A measurement of .45 inches of rain was recorded.” (4/2)
“Norris Feimster and R.D. Moton are shown assembling some of the more than 100 items which will be sold Saturday at Scotts Recreation Center. All funds raised from the auction will go toward uniforms for the new Scotts Recreation Center baseball team.” (4/3)
MHS 12, Central Davidson 5: “In the first, Frank Anthony singled and Craig Overcash walked. Roger Neill slapped the first of his two homers. In the second, Overcash and Neill hit back to back homers to give the Blue Devils a 5-2 lead.” [Lawson Holland got the win.] (4/4)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record
March 30-April 5, 1945
Alton Tevepaugh: “Cpl. Tevepaugh is stationed in New Guinea with the medical corps. He writes that New Guinea is undergoing its rainy season. He entered service in April 1943 and went overseas in September of that year. He was employed at Sherrill Furniture.” (3/30)
Pfc. Mack M. Byers, MIA, Germany, March 8: “Byers entered the army March 14, 1944 and went overseas in January, serving with the infantry in Belgium and then Germany. Byers worked at the brick yard. His wife lives with their two little children at the brickyard.” (3/31)
Cpl. James V. Johnson, MIA, Nov. 19, is German POW: “A letter arrived from Johnson saying that he was getting along ‘all right’ despite the fact that he was wounded in the leg, the arms, the back and the face.” [3rd Army, medium tank gunner; hospital Nov. 19-Dec. 24] (4/2)
Pfc. Don Pressly Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Moore, KIA, Germany, March 24: “Moore was inducted into service July 24, 1942. Other details were not available at press time.” (4/3)
Pvt. John S. Weston, MIA, Germany, March 18: “His wife was formerly Miss Patricia Ann Reavis, Route 2. He has been in service since July and overseas since late in December.” (4/3)
“Sgt. Clyde Anderson, a veteran of over four years service in the Marine Corps, was wounded in action against the enemy March 3 on Iwo Jima. He has been overseas two years. Mrs. Anderson was advised that a letter with details would soon follow.” (4/4)
“Corporal Shelton Morgan was wounded about two months ago and has been awarded the Purple Heart which he is sending to his mother. This is the first information the local relatives had of his wounding since there had been no word from the War Department.” (4/5)
100 years ago Landmark March 30 and April 2, 1920
View from The Square south to Front, east to Tradd, north to Water and west to Meeting on Sat. March 27 at 4:25 pm: “At this particular time there were hitched to the sidewalks in the sections mentioned 245 machines.” (3/30)
Obit Henry Clay Gaither, 66: “He had lived in Statesville for 35 years or longer and was engaged primarily in the tobacco business, having operated a tobacco warehouse.” [Son Dr. Long Gaither, USN, was home.] (3/30)
“Statesville’s new picture show, The Broadway, will be ready for business in about two weeks. Work on the building, which is located on west Broad street, is progressing.” (3/30)
Duffie school community: “Mr. Walter Holland, who has made his home in Wyoming and was stationed in the Philippines during the war, has returned and is now visiting his father, Mr. E.T. Holland of this community.” (4/2)
Olin: “The good neighbors would go and do all the out work, and some also went inside to help. One mother in a large family, where all were sick, said, ‘I have eaten with about all my neighbors,’ meaning so many different ones had sent food ready cooked for the sick.” (4/2)
Shiloh: “Mr. R.H. Gray has purchased a touring car.” (4/2)
Houstonville: “S.A. Trivette has purchased a car.” (4/2)
125 years ago Landmark April 4, 1895
“Lowenstein & Co., who have been granted retail liquor license, announced that liquor will not be sold by the drink and purchasers will not be allowed to drink on the premises; and none will be sold to minors or habitual drunkards.”
“Scott’s is about to get on a boom. Rev. Abner Murkison is teaching school there and a new school house will probably be built. Messrs. Morrison & Gilbert are building a store house and J.L. Hunter, of Hiddenite, formerly of Troutman’s will move his stock of groceries as soon as the house is built.”
“The report of the burning of Wilkesboro, circulated in Statesville last week, originated from a forest fire in that vicinity.”
Aldermen: “T.J. Allison was given permission to enclose his cemetery lot in accordance with plans submitted.”
“The straw hat and the barefooted boy — unmistakable signs of spring — have been in evidence within the past week.”
“Is your name written there? — that is, on the delinquent tax list.”
