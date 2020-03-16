25 years ago Record & Landmark March 16-22, 1995
Obit Johnny Winfield Davidson, Sr., 68: “He was operator of the Etna Oil Station on E. Broad St. Prior to that he was a supervisor with Burlington Industries Mooresville Plant. During World War II he served with the U.S. Navy in the Pacific theater.” (3/16)
Obit Geneva Bost Freeze, 77: “She was employed by Duchess Fabric and Morris Field, and during World War II worked at Statesville Cotton Mill and Hunter Brothers.” [Morris Field was a Charlotte air base; she trained at Harrisburg PA for parachute and fabric work.] (3/16)
4th period, SHS vs. N. Buncombe: “The Lady Blackhawks never got any closer than six points as Statesville scored 10 of the last 16 points of the ball game. Addie Holbrook proceeded to score seven of SHS’s 10 points in the period as Statesville took home a 55-45 win.” (3/17)
“The West Iredell High School Band of Warriors has been invited to participate in the Azalea Festival. The band will take part in ‘by-invitation-only’ parade competition.” (3/19)
Obit Charles Dickens, 71: “During World War II he served with the U.S. Army in Europe and was a highly decorated prisoner of war. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the National American Ex-Prisoners of War.” (3/21)
Iredell-Statesville Schools budget request: “$15,000 to repair unsafe playground equipment at elementary schools throughout the system identified by an inspection.” (3/22)
50 years ago Record & Landmark March 16-21, 1970
Obit Burmah Nelson Broadway, 48: “He was a supervisor of the spinning room of Carolina Mills, a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a veteran of World War II. He was married on February 1, 1941 to the former Margaret Brown, who survives.” (3/16)
Obit Harvey Q. Gaither, 85: “Mr. Gaither was a retired laborer, doing farming, well work and sawmilling. During World War I, he worked with the federal government in the coal mines. Funeral services will be held at Nebo Baptist Church.” (3/17)
“Fred F. Harbin, a native of Statesville and a former assistant inspector general of the U.S. Marine Corps, was appointed the assistant director of the State Department of Archives and History.” [retired as colonel after 26-year career in the Marine Corps] (3/18)
166 pints of blood donated at Trinity Episcopal site: “Mrs. Margaret Young, executive secretary of the local Red Cross, singled out Carlyle Robbins, blood chairman of the Odd Fellows Lodge here, for his work. ‘He did a lot to make it successful.’” (3/19)
Obit Jay Archie Holton, 60: “He was a graduate of Cool Springs School, a member of the First Associate reformed Presbyterian Church, and a veteran of World War II, receiving the Purple Heart with the VII Armored Division.” [Holton Alignment & Brake Service] (3/20)
Superior Court jury awards local man $4,040: “Judge James C. Bowman heard the case of the State Highway Commission against L.M. Beaver for the condemnation of his property. The case grew out of the construction of I-77 which is to intersect the Beaver property.” (3/21)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record March 16-22, 1945
Pfc. Julius Brockman Earle, Jr., Army bazooka man, KIA Germany: “Earle was with the group of local men which received a speeded-up training program when the German counter-offensive cut their cycle short.” [overseas since early January; Battle of the Bulge] (3/16)
Sgt. Johnny Grier, engineer unit w/ Army Air Corps Philippines: “I was on an assignment with guerillas up the line from here and returned last night. The only Americans there were a few officers who have been with the guerillas for a long and the two men who went with me.” (3/17)
“News has been received of the promotion of Ensign Lelia Johnston of Barium Springs to the rank of Lieutenant, junior grade. Lt. Johnston is stationed at the Naval Air Station at Jacksonville, Florida.” [secretary First Presbyterian Church] (3/19)
“Private First Class Miles R. Underwood, son of Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Underwood, of Union Grove, was wounded in action in Germany, February 9. Underwood entered the Army in June 1944 and received his training at Camp Blanding, Fla.” (3/20)
PFC J.R. Reep KIA Manila Feb. 26: “Reep entered the Army in November 1942 and went overseas in July 1943. He had no furlough home after his entrance into the Army, his parents last having seen him when he left for induction.” (3/21)
Pvt. Hugh Robertson, Marines, wounded in the hip by shrapnel: “On February 19, he landed on Iwo Jima with the Fifth Division just five days before he was wounded.” (3/22)
“Capt. Fred F. Harbin was wounded in the invasion of Iwo Jima. Harbin wrote that he received a bullet wound through the chest either on March 8 or 9.” (3/22)
100 years ago Landmark March 16 and 19, 1920
“The recently organized Hurst Turner post of the American Legion met Friday at the court house. Officers were elected as follows: Commander of Post, John A. Scott, Jr.; vice-commander, R.A. White; financial officer, Godfrey C. Kimball; adjutant, Neely Kincaid; historian, W.H.H. Cowles. Members of the executive committee: Oscar R. Mills, C.M. Adams, Henry Nicholson, Earl Davis.” (3/16)
“Charter has been granted the Troutman’s Shirt Mills Company. The mill will be installed in the building formerly occupied by the Walton hosiery plant. Work shirts will be the articles manufactured. Something like 29 persons will be employed in the factory.” (3/16)
“Dr. J.H. McClellan is visiting his mother, Mrs. Mary McClellan. Next week he will sail for France. He will report at the army headquarters of the America Medical Reserve Corps. He has been commissioned as captain and will go from Paris to Russia for service. Dr. McClellan saw service in France and Belgium during the war.” [Was sent to Poland] (3/19)
“Mrs. J.S. Ramsey has returned to Statesville, after a trip to Florida and Cuba with Mrs. Sherman Ramsey.” (3/19)
Scotts: “Miss Maxine Reece, of Quebec, has charge of the primary grades. She succeeds Miss Beulah Elam, of Cool Springs, who recently had charge of primary department.” (3/19)
125 years ago Landmark March 21, 1895.
“In view of the fact that the Legislature singled out physicians as a class on which to levy a special tax, the Statesville M.D.’s met Monday night and organized an association for the purpose of arranging a schedule of fees and taking counsel for mutual self-protection. There is no advance in the schedule of fees agreed upon except night calls, when 50c. will be charged. Persons who persist in refusing to pay doctor’s bills will also receive attention, and a list of all such deadbeats will be kept for the information of the members of the association.”
Excerpt from Letter to the Editor: “I am a native of old Iredell but I have been gone from there near 65 years. I left Statesville November 2d, 1830, being in my 17th year. I still retain a vivid recollection of people and places. I was a pupil of the old Frenchman Peter Stewart Ney, for three months in 1827-’28 not far from New Hope church. I am a grandson of Jas. Gay and son of William and Anne Rutledge Gay. Yours very truly, Jas. Gay. Summer Hill, Ill.”
“Rev. J.H. Pressly, the chaplain, preached to the Iredell Blues Sunday evening at the Associate Reformed church.”
Troutman’s: “Mr. J.P. Collins went to Charlotte to-day to attend the Fruit-Canning Association of the South, which meets in Charlotte to-morrow.”
