25 years ago Record & Landmark March 9-15, 1995
Photo: “Anderson Sherrill, president of Sherrill Lumber Industries, presents a $250 check to Joe Troutman, MCC Alumni Association treasurer, for the refurbishing of the lobby on the second floor of the Main Building.”[Dr. Douglas Eason & Beverly Austin Smith also in picture](3/9)
“Officials at Rubbermaid announced Thursday that the company will be closing its home products division in Statesville, but will be relocating the new division that produces health care products to the local facility. The transfer will effect some 300 employees.” (3/10)
Obit Benjamin Franklin Moore, 79: “He was a member of Fieldstone Presbyterian Church. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as Sergeant 357 Fighter Squadron.” (3/12)
“George Couch of Statesville was presented a plaque at Twin Oaks Golf Club ‘in appreciation for over 30 years of dedicated service.’ Couch has been around Twin Oaks for almost its entire history.” [First nine holes opened in August 1962] (3/13)
SHS 2, Hickory 1: “Will Combs pitched a no-hitter for four innings, striking out six and walking one, while allowing one unearned run. Lee Greer pitched two innings, allowed one hit and one walk; and Colt Ballard worked the seventh inning, allowing one hit and no runs.” (3/14)
Photo: “Employees will begin setting up merchandise in this new Lowe’s warehouse superstore this week. The business should be open towards the end of April. Lowe’s has served the Statesville area for over 17 years.” [U.S. 21, half-mile north of I-40] (3/15)
Fifty years ago Record & Landmark March 9-14, 1970
New Thonet-North Carolina furniture plant off I-40 to be built and occupied by Nov. 1: “Initially there will be about 75 employees in the new plant. The building will contain 84,500 square feet of floor space and is planned for future expansions.” (3/9)
“Elree (Pop) Webster, 627 South Mulberry St., died Monday at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Mr. Webster was born in his present home February 8, 1893. He was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service from 1913 until 1954, serving 30 years as assistant postmaster.” (3/10)
“Sp. 4 Mack C. Bustle, Jr. was reported killed in Vietnam Sunday. His death was a result of a truck accident. Bustle entered the United States Army Jan. 27, 1969. He was with the First Air Cavalry Division, MSD, 27th Battalion.” (3/11)
John Montgomery resigns presidency: “‘I feel it is time for another person to assume responsibility for Mitchell College,’ he wrote. ‘Therefore, I hereby submit my resignation, effective May 31, 1970. This will complete 23 years of service to the college.’” (3/12)
“There have been at least 25 brush fire calls answered by firemen in the last five days. Most burned over a relatively small area. A few have resulted in damage to outbuildings, but firemen have usually been called in time to prevent heavy loss.” (3/13)
SHS 15, Salisbury 6: “Captain Marvin Speaks led the Greyhounds with his arm and bat. In frigid weather, Speaks pitched five strong innings and smashed four consecutive singles driving in six runs. The first four batters in the Greyhounds’ lineup scored 11 runs.” (3/14)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record
March 9-15, 1945
Pvt. James Clyde Moore KIA Feb. 25 Germany: “He went overseas in February 1944. Just two weeks before his death Pvt. Moore visited his brother Sgt. William Moore in Germany, the first time the two had been together in over 15 months.” (3/9)
“Sgt. B.M. Garrison, Jr., engineer-gunner on a B-17 bomber, arrived in Statesville to spend a 25-day furlough after a tour of duty on submarine patrol in the Pacific. Garrison was stationed Hickam Field in the Hawaiian Islands.” [19 weeks patrol duty] (3/10)
“Private J.M. Menscer, whose wife Jesse lives on Route 3 Statesville, has been promoted to private first class. He is a messenger with the 91st ‘Powder River’ Division of the Fifth Army in Italy.” (3/12)
“Mr. and Mrs. B.C. Souther have been notified of the death of their only son, Pfc. Junior Souther, who was killed in action February 23 in Germany.” [407th Infantry] (3/13)
“Capt. Francis Leonard Fort, previously reported missing in action since July 16, 1944, is now listed as killed in action on that date. Fort was a pilot of a B-24 Liberator.” (3/13)
“Pvt. D.C. Shaver is missing in action since January 23, the result of military action on the western front. Shaver entered military service in July 1944. He left for overseas about December 25. His wife, with their two little daughters, live on Statesville Route 2.” (3/14)
“Monday of this week, Mr. and Mrs. Lester Jenkins were advised that their son, Pvt. Lester Jenkins, Jr., was a German prisoner. The information came in a letter from the private himself and was the first word since he was reported missing in December, 1944.” (3/15)
100 years ago Landmark March 9 and 12, 1920
“The postoffice force is somewhat crippled by the influenza. Three clerks — Miss Nicholson and Messrs. Elree Webster and Clayton Troutman — have been off duty for several days on account of illness.” (3/9)
“Miss F. Rosser, the city’s visiting nurse, left Friday evening for Jacksonville, Fla., for a month’s vacation.” (3/9)
Aldermen: “The board ordered that the streets in the manufacturing section in South Statesville be given the sand-clay treatment. The board ordered that the city co-operate with the county in improving the highway approaching Statesville from Charlotte.” (3/9)
Houstonville: “The most distressing case of sickness that has been in this section is that of W.S. Haynes. Ten in family and every one of the family except Mr. Haynes were down at the same time with whooping-cough, influenza and pneumonia. Two of the family died and there are two whose condition is critical.” (3/12)
Harmony: “Here’s hoping we will have a good fruit crop. This scribe is a close observer of weather conditions. A cold March foretells a good fruit crop, as a rule. Fruit buds are as dormant as in midwinter. If buds are kept back until the last of March or the first of April, the chances are good for fruit.” (3/12)
125 years ago Landmark March 14, 1895
“Last Thursday night the tank on the top of the Cooper House sprung a leak and the water flooded a portion of the building. The dining room of the hotel, which is directly under the tank, was damaged, much of the plastering having fallen off. Mr. W.H. Allison, whose variety store is on the first floor, under the dining room, was the worst sufferer. The damage to his stock is difficult to estimate, but he says it will run up into the hundreds. The water penetrated from the roof to the basement, some of it going into Westmoreland’s saloon in the latter place.”
Harmony: “On the 5th inst. Mr. and Mrs. M. Heath were to celebrate their golden wedding but the chimney fell a few days before and they had to postpone. ‘Daddy,’ as we all call him, has been plodding around here 79 years. He and Uncles Casper Kinder and Parker Albea are now the oldest trio in this immediate section.”
New Stirling: “Mr. Levi Bost has been sick. He is the oldest person in the township — over 90 years of age.” [Shiloh township]
“The moon was in eclipse Sunday night and the event was watched with interest by a good many Statesville people.”
