50 years ago Record & Landmark May 25-30, 1970
MacDowell Music Club to meet at Statesville Woman’s Club: “‘The Contemporary Period’ will be the program for discussion at the meeting with Gene Krider and Flint Norwood in charge.” (5/25)
“It is graduation time in Iredell County and, when schools in the county, Statesville and Mooresville are closed for the current term, more than 900 students will have received diplomas.” [North 240, South 265, Statesville 285, Mooresville 134. Total 924] (5/26)
“Leon Brown, Jr., president of Troutman Shirt Company, announced that work has been started on an addition to the company’s shipping facilities. The new 40,000 square foot building will bring the total warehouse and shipping area to over 100,000 square feet.” (5/27)
Duke Power State Park opens May 30: “There is no admission charge for entrance to the park; however, the fee for swimming, which includes bathhouse checking service, towels and soap is 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children per day.” (5/28)
“Grady Mills of Statesville was selected to receive the American Heart Association’s Bronze Service Recognition Medallion. This is the highest honor that can be bestowed by a local Heart Association. He is the first from Iredell County to win the service award.” (5/29)
“Statesville Post 65 came from behind twice to defeat Lexington Post 8 by the score of 7-6. Excellent relief pitching by Lloyd Ramsey, the winner, and clutch hitting by Steve Adams led the locals.” [Ramsey 6 1/3 innings 0 earned runs; Adams 3 hits 3 steals & 2 runs scored] (5/30)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record — Military8th AAF bomber base England: “Capt. John Scott Raynal has been named commander of an air material squadron. Raynal is responsible for aircraft supplies, communications, quartermaster supply, and ordnance, chemical warfare and engineering activities.” (5/25)
Photo: “First Lt. John Martin Gaither, Jr., is receiving congratulations from Lt. Thurston P. Hooper on his award of a Distinguished Flying Cross and promotion from second lieutenant. Both are members of a combat mapping squadron in India.” [both from Statesville] (5/26)
“Pvt. James L. Weaner died May 17 of wounds received in action on the Western front about two months ago. He is the second son of the Weaners to die, Alvin Bishop Weaner, having died in April 1943 as a result of an injury received while training. A third brother, Joseph T. Weaner, is at sea and the local Red Cross is trying to get him an emergency leave.” (5/28)
“John W. White, 19, aviation radioman, third class USNR, is returning to the United States after a tour of duty with a Navy aviation squadron in the Atlantic. White, who has been on ten combat patrols was trained at Miami, Jacksonville and Norfolk.” [Celeste Henkel HS] (5/29)
Harold “Gus” Lippard, Phm 3/c, recommended for Bronze Star after the sinking of USS Franklin: “Despite a fractured left leg, injured knee and ankle and exposure in the water for four and one half hours, he assisted in the care of the wounded until 3 o’clock in the morning.” (5/30)
Paul D. Gurley, chief storekeeper, home 20-day leave after 2-year tour on sea duty: “He comes home with a new rating, more ribbons, battle stars and a wealth of experience. He is on an aircraft carrier and participated in the invasion and occupation of the Philippines.” (5/31)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record May 25-31, 1945 — Homefront“Mr. D.W. Rigby requests telephone users to help conserve war-busy telephone equipment by referring to the new directory when there is any doubt about the desired number. The old directory should be turned over to the war scrap paper collectors.” (5/25)
“Over half the tobacco plant beds in Iredell county have been attacked by blue mold and farmers are having trouble replacing them, County Agent Maury Gaston reports. Any farmers having surplus plants are asked to contact the county agent’s office.” (5/26)
“The good old days are here again. At least three buggies, shining and in ship-shape, and filled with folks trying to recapture for an afternoon the old-time southern leisure, were seen about town and around the countryside yesterday afternoon.” (5/28)
Local Red Cross receiving messages of liberated POWs “at a rapid rate”: “Among those notified are Mrs. W.S. Sherrill, whose son, Pfc. Charles Sherrill, has been a prisoner since April 1943 — one of the first Statesville boys captured by the Germans.” (5/29)
Sharon Home Demonstration Club: “Reports were given from the project leaders and note was taken of the club sending the service men at Camp Butner a collection of 60 popular records last month. The club plans to send magazines this month.” [wounded soldiers] (5/30)
“Statesville’s American Legion pool will open Saturday under the management of the Hurst Turner American Legion Post. Prices will be 15 and 25 cents. Jimmy Morrison will be junior life guard and Max Neely will be senior life guard.” (5/31)
100 years ago Landmark May 25 and 28, 1920“Carpenters are at work on Mrs. W.J. Hill’s house, on east Broad, dividing the house into two buildings. One portion is being moved to Green street and will be remodeled. Dr. J.M. Holland will occupy this house. The portion remaining on Broad will be remodeled.” (5/25)
Scotts HS closed May 21: “In spite of the influenza epidemic, the school has made great progress in the last year. Prof. J.A. White was the first teacher to conduct an eleventh-grade graduating class.” (5/25)
Houstonville: “An aeroplane passed over last Sunday about 10 a.m. It was traveling from west to east.” (5/25)
Knights of Pythias banquet & reception: “After the reception the retirement of the service flag took place. Mr. G.E. French made the speech. Ex-service men responding were John A Scott, Jr., F.J. Axley and Dr. Wallace Hoffmann. A jazz orchestra furnished the music.” (5/28)
Eufola: “Misses Bessie and May Carrigan have gone to Statesville to make their home since their uncle’s death, Mr. Andrew Carrigan. Mr. Carrigan will be greatly missed as he was a noted well digger.” (5/28)
“Miss Elizabeth Carlton has resigned her position in the local office of the Western Union Telegraph Company. Miss Elizabeth Austin will take the work.” (5/28)
125 years ago Landmark May 30, 1895
Telephone system: “Mr. E.C. Hein, of Ridgway, S.C., having secured the necessary number of subscribers and a permit from the board of aldermen, will at once proceed to put in the system. The cost for business is $24 per year and $12 for residences. Mr. Hein hopes to have the system in operation by 1st or 15th of July at the latest. The central office will be in the First National Bank building.”
“Postmaster Boshamer has recently had three additional street letter boxes erected — one on the corner of Mulberry and Bell, at Mr. Logan Stimpson’s, the second at Mr. J.G. Colvert’s, corner Race and Front streets, and a third at the Baptist church, corner Broad and Tradd streets.”
“The Carolina State is the name of a 7-coumn, four-page paper, the initial number of which appeared in Statesville yesterday. The paper announces that it will be independent in politics, will favor the free coinage of silver produced in the United States and will support no party not in favor of it.”
“A large number of young people spent yesterday at the popular retreat Cooper’s-on-the-Catawba. It goes without saying that they had a pleasant day.”
