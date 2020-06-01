50 years ago Record & Landmark June 1-6, 1970
City-county baseball: “Scotts Recreation scored a 22-8 win over Southern Screw. Bobby Feimster, Tony Goforth and Alfred Bailey homered for Scotts. Dink Baker had five hits and Goforth collected four. Tony Bailey and Thomas Ramseur led the losers with two apiece.” (6/1)
County school board: “The board voted to create its first junior high school by asking the state board to divide Troutman into an elementary school of about 600 students and a junior high of 548 students with two state paid principals.” (6/2)
Insect control fogging starts: “H.E. Dickerson, city manager, stated that the chemicals are not harmful. However, he warned that parents should not permit children to play near the streets. The fog created by the machine restricts visibility and a child might not be seen.” (6/3)
Test of Saturday morning paper delivery: “There was a time when people tended to crowd into town on Saturdays. Now that is changed. It occurred to us that we could render a much greater service by delivering the Saturday paper in the morning rather than late in the afternoon.” (6/4)
Classified Ad: “Specials At New Hope Fish Lake. Beginning Sat. at 12 noon until 12 midnight, will pay $3 per hr. for largest fish caught. $2 for second largest fish. Also $100 for the first 28 lb. fish caught.” (6/5)
“Well, good morning. As we told you Thursday, this is your Saturday morning Record & Landmark. This change to morning publication applies only to Saturdays. On the other days of the week, Sunday excepted, we shall continue to come out in the afternoon.” (6/6)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record June 1-7, 1945 — Military
“Mr. and Mrs. D.L. McLelland learned that their son, Private Donald L. McLelland had been killed in action. The McLellands received word last July that their oldest son, Sergeant Graham McLelland, was killed July 16. Donald was killed on April 28 on Okinawa.” (6/1)
“Flying with the 357th, Lt. Robert McRorie is a member of a unit which holds an Eighth Air Force record — destruction of fifty-six and one-half German planes in one mission destroyed in the air by one group.” [357th flew P-51 Mustangs] (6/2)
“The Rev. George W. Hurlbut received word that his son T/5 David B. Hurlbut of the Medical Corps was slightly wounded in action on Luzon April 25. Another son, Harvey Hurlbut, is in the U.S. Navy.” (6/4)
“Navy Lieutenant Tom Dysard, Jr., completed a 15-month tour of duty in the Pacific and returned by plane to San Francisco at an early hour this morning. After about six days at home here he will report to Charleston for temporary shore duty.” (6/5)
“Private William H. Stout was wounded on Luzon May 3 and is in a hospital now recuperating and hoping that he might soon be well enough for the trip home. A War Department telegram advised his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Stout, that the wounds were slight.” (6/6)
“Lt. Robert McRorie miraculously escaped death recently when his fighter plane crashed on a cross-country flight in England. McRorie was flying too low to bail out when the single engine of his plane died. He escaped without a scratch. The plane was a total wreck.” (6/7)
75 years ago Statesville Daily Record June 1-7, 1945 — Home front
Local customers improvise: “Right now, most everyone knows, the grocers and stores all over the nation have a serious shortage of paper bags. It seems that the customers of this particular store forget to bring their owns bags, so they began making home-made ones.” (6/1)
120-gallon wooden still busted: “Two men, who were working the still, detected the approach of the still-busters and took leg bail making their get-away through the underbrush of the countryside. The still was in the process of being assembled and had never made a run.” (6/2)
“The crowd at the ball park last night resembled ye olden times Saturday night more than at any time this season. You could almost call it a crowd.” [Statesville had no minor league team in 1943 and 1944. The 1945 Statesville Cubs finished fifth in the N.C. State League at 53-58.] (6/4)
“Yesterday was ‘Bubble Day’ in Statesville. Some of Statesville’s most prominent citizens were out on the main street making new fangled bubbles. The stratosphere bubble-forming liquid with wand is, or rather, was from Belk’s, second floor.” (6/5)
“Hal E. Roseman is wearing a big smile and welcoming a lot of visitors at his place on Monticello drive and all because of twin male colts that made their advent last week. While twin mules are not unheard of, a team is very unusual.” (6/6)
“London — The first batch of an expected total of 30,000 pre-fabricated houses en-route here from the United States has arrived here. (Such houses for Britain are being made at the Statesville Manufacturing Company.)” (6/7)
100 years ago Landmark June 1 and 4, 1920
“The Central Labor Union of the city held its regular weekly meeting last night. The labor union is composed of representatives of different labor unions of the town and meets each Monday night to discuss business of interest to the Unions.” (6/1)
“Among the Confederate veterans from this locality attending the reunion at Fayetteville are Messrs. D.R. Dearman, A.L. Barringer, W.M. Ramsey, W.B. Eidson, F.R. Tomlinson, R.P. Holmes and R.R. Leonard.” (6/1)
“A large crowd attended the reception which was the formal opening of Ramsey-Bowles-Morrison’s store in its new home Friday evening. There was music by a jazz orchestra.” (6/1)
“The store building on Center street formerly occupied by the Ramsey-Bowles-Morrison Company is being renovated. This building will be occupied as soon as completed by Efird’s department store. This will be a branch of the Efird’s store in Charlotte.” (6/4)
“The Iredell-Alexander Medical Society met here Tuesday. Dr. C.L. Sherrill gave an interesting account of his experiences with disease in the army amps.” (6/4)
Wedding Mary Lawrence & Reuben F. Mason: “She has been engaged in teaching for several years, teaching last year at Harmony High school. He served in the United States navy during the war. He has been busy with farming interests in Alexander county.” (6/4)
125 years ago Landmark June 6, 1895
How hot is it?: “The Landmark knows but one authority in such matters — Mr. J.A.D. Stephenson — and his record for the week is as follows: Friday, May 31st, 91°; Saturday, June 1st, 92°; Sunday 2d, 91°; Monday, 3d, 93°; Tuesday, 4th, 92°; Wednesday, 5th, 88°.”
“While standing in police headquarters about 6 o’clock last evening, Mr. W.R. Mills was suddenly stricken. It was more than two hours before he regained consciousness. It is very gratifying to learn that he is much improved this morning and is now considered out of danger. It is thought that his sudden illness was due to heart trouble or being overcome by the heat.”
“Mr. C.E. Propest always remembers the printers when the hot season comes. Tuesday he sent up his usual contribution to The Landmark force — ice cream and enough cooling drinks to go ’round. It was a treat indeed.”
“This warm weather is a reminder that your premises should be thoroughly cleansed. Don’t wait for the sanitary policeman to c zompel you to do what you should do without being told.”
Excerpt from charter granted by Statesville to the telephone company: “That a phone shall be placed at police headquarters for the use of the city and its officers free of charge.”
“The telephone poles are on the street and are being made ready to set up.”
