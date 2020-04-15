Kathleen Welch is in a difficult position.
She’s in quarantine at her father’s house. He tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was hospitalized in early April. With no one else available, Welch went to the home to disinfect it and take care of his two dogs.
She’s spent the past few days cleaning her father’s home adhering to the guidelines of local health officials. That includes letting it air out for hours on end and wiping down each room individually. It’s something she’s going to have to do a few times now that her father has been discharged from a local hospital; he returned home Monday afternoon.
As she self-isolated, she relied on friends to drop off cleaning supplies in the driveway. Because of coming into her father’s home where the virus was present, she said she is looking at roughly a monthlong quarantine. Plus, she’s made it clear she doesn’t want to run the possibility of infecting someone.
“I’m here for the duration,” she said in a phone interview last week. “My father and I both resolved that when we both test negative that’s when we’ll be out of quarantine.”
Welch had a tough choice to make prior to her father’s release — one that she will have to consider once more now that she’s in contact with him. If she went back to her own home, she ran the risk of infecting her three children and a husband who’s disabled with a compromised immune system.
She outlines the details of her father’s recent medical journey. He was taken to Davis Regional Medical Center April 2 by EMS. Those orders came from a doctor. He was in an intensive care unit until he was released. Technically, this was his second visit to Davis for coronavirus.
Before being placed in the Intensive Care Unit, Welch’s 73-year-old father had been sick for more than a week. He went to Davis for a variety of tests, including one for COVID-19.
Hospital staffers sent him home and said it would take up to 10 days for results to come back; he got results showing he’d tested positive within three days, she said.
He was retested last week and results came back Friday that he was still positive.
On the day he was taken by EMS, Welch said her father wasn’t eating and was experiencing shortness of breath. He’d been in daily contact with his primary doctor by video call. Welch said he doctor saw her father’s condition deteriorate. He called for an ambulance.
Now that he’s home, Welch said she’s doing just about everything she can to tend to her father.
That includes cooking his meals, cleaning just about every space he interacts with and making sure he takes his medicine. He’s also been receiving oxygen support due to complications from the virus.
The decision to release him was not taken lightly.
Davis Regional Medical Center, where she said her father was treated, sent a response to questions concerning criteria surrounding coronavirus patients last week stating, in part, that while not all COVID-19 patients require ICU-level care, keeping all cases in one unit is critical.
“Cohorting of COVID-19 patients is a critical function to deliver medical care and protect our providers,” the statement reads.
“All of our negative air pressure rooms have been located in the ICU which can support the range of treatment that can be needed by patients suspected of or confirmed to be positive for COVID-19.”
On the matter of being discharged, the Davis official stated that “a patient’s discharge is decided by the attending physician, following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Department of Health guidance.
“A patient’s treatment and ultimate disposition, whether discharge to home or admission to the hospital for care, is made based on the ER or attending physician’s diagnosis.
“Some patients who test positive for COVID-19 may not require hospital-level care, but they would be instructed to self-isolate once leaving the hospital,” the statement reads.
Davis stated it is monitoring and adhering to guidelines from the CDC and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services with all cases. It is following infection control protocols laid out by the CDC, including the use of personal protective equipment for all staff who are providing care.
As to which patients are admitted to hospitals for care, a March 29 news release from the state health department stated “patients in non-congregate settings who have mild symptoms compatible with COVID-19 that do not progress do not need testing for COVID-19 and should be instructed to stay and recover at home.”
The department advises clinicians to follow up with patients who exhibit coronavirus symptoms, especially those more at risk of infection like people over the age of 65 or with weakened immune systems. Escalating medical care should be provided if symptoms worsen.
Welch said her father does seem to be doing better since his time in the ICU but still has a rough cough. He mentioned to her he doesn’t feel out of the woods yet.
“We’re doing the best we can, but if it worsens he will go back (to the hospital),” she said.
The CDC does list steps on its website on how best to care for a COVID-19 patient at home. It recommends isolating that person to one room as much as possible, cleaning all touched surfaces thoroughly and monitoring the person’s condition to see if it deteriorates.
The distancing part of that is hard for Welch to pull off right now. Administering her father’s medicine and playing the overall role of caretaker means she’s having to be in close contact with him multiple times a day.
She’s also partially dependent on help from others.
“I don’t think that we’re going to go hungry,” Welch said of her father’s fully stocked pantry. “We’ve got a lot of people saying, ‘If you need anything we’ll ship it to you’.”
And while she did say it’s been a stressful experience, she’s also got some optimism. “I have a strong faith,” she said. “I believe that God’s got his hand on me and his hand on my dad and that we’re going to be OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.