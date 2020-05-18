With the uncertainty and difficulties created by the coronavirus pandemic, counselors have changed their practices to continue serving clients while maintaining social distancing.
“Some of us may be feeling the stress of the health threat: concerns about becoming ill from the virus, uncertainty about the future, possible financial strain, and dramatic changes in daily routine,” Susan Tolle, co-chair of the Central Piedmont Annual Out of the Darkness Walk, said via email. “We respond to stress in different ways and some, especially those with mental health conditions, are prone to negative impact on their mood, anxiety, sleep and overall well-being.”
Tolle suggested those feeling the negative impact on their mental health should try to exercise more. Mental and physical health is related. In a similar vein, people should try to sleep regularly.
To maintain a healthy sleeping schedule, keep a daily routine. Tolle said people shouldn’t work from their bed. They should get dressed every day and eat meals when they usually do.
“Do your best to stay focused on what YOU can control,” Tolle said. “Do what you normally don’t have time for and have always wanted to do: try learning a new language or a musical instrument, meditate, or play with your pets. Limit your news intake if it makes you feel anxious.”
Tolle also encouraged anyone feeling lonely to reach out to friends and family via text or phone calls. It’s okay to seek out reassurance from loved ones, she said.
Tolle also suggested several resources including therapy. If someone finds themselves in crisis, they should reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK. There is also a new free app called Covid Coach which offers exercises to help people deal with uncertainty, isolation and unemployment. There are more resources on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.
“It’s important to have healthy conversations,” Tolle said. “We know that talk saves lives.”
Cindy Ray, a regional director at CareNet Counseling, said the pandemic and the state’s stay-at-home order has changed the stressors in people’s lives. To help mitigate that stress, counselors and therapists are conducting sessions via video calls.
Ray said continuing sessions virtually helps clients stay on regiments. She also tries to help clients find solutions for new problems caused by the pandemic. For example, one client has started a written correspondence with their elderly mother they can’t visit right now.
The transition to a technology-based practice was challenging. Ray said the first few weeks of setting up software and working from home required an adjustment from most of the office.
However, the pandemic has also given counselors the opportunity to reach out to people and let them know their services are still available. Ray said some of her clients have returned to therapy because of the pandemic.
CareNet is still accepting new clients. Ray said she has met a few new clients in person for their first session, using the office’s waiting room to allow for the appropriate amount of distance.
“It’s just more complicated now,” Ray said. “Some people are truly very lonely.”
