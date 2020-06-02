For the third consecutive night, a crowd of roughly 70 people gathered Monday to peacefully protest in Statesville.
The crowd gathered around 6 p.m., shortly before Monday’s scheduled City Council meeting.
Mayor Costi Kutteh showed up around 5:45 p.m. and had a small discussion with a number of protesters before entering City Hall.
The mayor told the early arrivals that the city council did not allow public speakers at the first meeting of the month and encouraged the group to sign up to speak at the council’s June 15 meeting.
There was apparently a miscommunication surrounding whether the mayor and officials would speak with the group, but once that was cleared up, coordinator Tanesha Turner and her fellow protesters decided to protest just as they did the night before. Word got out through various social media outlets and the small crowd of 20 grew to roughly 70 Black Lives Matter protesters by 8 p.m.
Turner and a number of organizers were later given an opportunity to talk to Kutteh and Statesville Chief of Police David Addison after the city council meeting ended.
The protests continued in reaction to the death of George Floyd and the handling of the case that has sparked nationwide protests.
Senior Pastor of Freedom Church International Surtonia Burton was among those who joined in the protest Monday night. She was a welcome sight to Turner, who called on other pastors and faith leaders in the community to join Burton.
“We have white people, black people and people of all colors out here,” Turner said. “But where are the pastors, the leaders of these big churches? They should be here.”
A Statesville native, Burton said she wanted to be there for her community in this time of need.
“The things that we see going on at alarming rates in the street, the murder of black men, the injustices we see in our local communities, that’s why I’m out here,” Burton said. “I have six nephews and a brother, so I take a stand for them. I don’t want them to end up with the same outcome, the same plight as we’ve seen with Mr. Floyd.”
Shortly after 8 p.m., 10 members of the group were allowed in the city council meeting but were not given the opportunity to speak since this was not a public-comment meeting.
Kutteh and Addison talked to the small crowd for roughly 30 minutes after 10 p.m., discussing change, expanding business opportunities for African Americans and the youth and Southside policing, among other things.
“I just think that him and police chief did a great job to come out after they had a long day and they were out there with us until 10:30,” Turner said. “We were a little upset that things didn’t go the way we planned it, but he (Kutteh) was still able to manage to work us into his busy schedule.”
Addison told the crowd that he would not tolerate injustice as long as he is chief of police.
He promised the group that he would continue to work alongside them.
“It felt good,” Turner said. “I think it made the people that were out here feel comfortable that our leaders would take the time to do that.”
Turner said the Monday protest was just the beginning. She wants to see meaningful conversations and change in the Statesville community.
“We as a city, we need more meetings to discuss what could be more helpful for our youth,” Turner said.
“We need more programs for the youth, not just sports but trades, internships and apprenticeships. The young people need to see that they can reach their goals.”
