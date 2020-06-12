Authorities said a report of a pedestrian being struck by a tractor-trailer early Friday morning is suspected to be an attempted suicide.
Sgt. Chad Crouse of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said a report came in around 4 a.m. of a pedestrian that had walked into traffic along Interstate 77 near the 37-mile marker.
He said the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation determined the person had walked into traffic and was struck in the head by the side mirror of the truck.
The person was transported via Iredell EMS to Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte.
Crouse said the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation into the incident.
