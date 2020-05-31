The Iredell County Marine Corps League, Detachment No. 1097, has announced its officer installation for 2020-21.
The officers were sworn in by Glenn Perkins, vice commandant, MCL, N.C. Midwest District.
Front row, left to right, are: Lee Halverson, Daniel Rucker, Dick Camery, Luca Cotrone and Glenn Perkins.
Second row, left to right, are Eric Ferguson, Glyn Powell, Pat Brown, Bill Stewart and Daniel Farmer.
The detachment meets monthly on the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Troutman American Legion Post 401.
