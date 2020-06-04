Dixie St. Clair, of St. Clair Orchards, was already set up at the Rotary Farmers Market on Wednesday morning.
The market returns on Saturday, but St. Clair has peaches that are ripe and ready, so she was already set up for the morning at the site located at 126 W. Front St.
Kathy Harvey and her daughter, Pamela Patterson, were driving by and were tempted by the site of the fresh peaches. “We just rode by and saw the peaches and Pamela loves peaches, Harvey said.
St. Clair said that “when you’ve got peaches getting ripe, you can’t wait” until Saturday to sell them. Her orchard also has apples, plums and pears.
It’s that time of year again when fresh produce is making its appearance in downtown Statesville as the annual Rotary Farmers Market gears up Saturday, June 6 from 7 a.m. until noon.
This annual summertime tradition has been around since the 1970s with the Statesville Rotary Club serving as host and they
plan on going forward with the market again this year and not let the virus keep them away, shared Peggy Wilhide, chairman of the farmers market committee.
However, they do want the public to be aware that they plan on following social distancing guidelines, and, Wilhide said, they hope to have a sign to remind people to stay six feet apart while on the market lot. Farmers will be spaced out six feet apart as well with an empty lot in between each booth.
In addition, farmers have been asked to wear masks, and the Rotarians that will be walking through the market will also be donning their masks, she added.
Hand sanitizer will also be made available in the market for people to use. In fact, Wilhide shared, Southern Distillery, which has been making and shipping hand sanitizer all over the country as well as internationally, will have a booth this year, selling their hand sanitizers. However, she wasn’t sure if they would be at the market on this particular Saturday.
Wilhide noted that a meeting of both the Rotary and the evening Statesville farmers markets met in February at the N.C. Cooperative Extension on Bristol Drive and signed up farmers to participate in this “open air grocery store” as Wilhide called it. Farmers could reserve a space if they wanted or just come and choose a spot.
“We register most of our farmers and vendors at that meeting, but we do add throughout the season,” she said.
Wilhide wasn’t sure what produce would be available yet for this Saturday’s premier event; however, she did know there were currently peaches ready, and as the growing season continues, there will be a variety of locally grown fresh produce as well as eggs, honey, jellies, preserves, pickles and local crafts including soaps and jewelry.
Market hours will be 7 a.m. until noon on both Wednesdays and Saturdays until Oct. 17, and the Rotary Farmers Market will be at the same location as last year, at the corner of West Front and Meeting streets behind the Civic Center.
Those wishing to visit the market may part on the lot and when those available spaces are taken, may park at the Civic Center and walk.
