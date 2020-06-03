Dixie St. Clair, of St. Clair Orchards, was already set up at the Rotary Farmers Market on Wednesday morning. The market returns on Saturday, but St. Clair has peaches that are ripe and ready, so she was already set up for the morning at the site located at 126 W. Front Street. Kathy Harvey and her daughter, Pamela Patterson, were driving by and were tempted by the site of the fresh peaches.
“We just rode by and saw the peaches and Pamela loves peaches, Harvey said.
St. Clair said that “when you’ve got peaches getting ripe, you can’t wait” until Saturday to sell them. Her orchard also has apples, plums and pears.
St. Clair is set up Wednesday until noon, then the market will officially open on Saturday.
