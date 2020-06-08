The Statesville Leisure Pool and Bentley Community Center Splash Pad has opened — and its benefits were being felt on a hot and muggy Monday.
For those at the pool, the opening was a welcome relief.
The pool is limiting occupancy to 100 people inside the gate with multiple sessions throughout the day. Between the sessions, staff will sanitize locker rooms and equipment in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.
Admission is $5 for each swimming session and entrants will be given a wristband to be worn at all times.
The wristbands can be purchased up to 48 hours in advance from the Recreation and Parks administrative offices.
Wristbands for Monday swim sessions can be purchased up to 72 hours in advance.
A limited amount of chairs are provided and are spaced according to social distancing recommendations. Families can sit together, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and maintain distance in and out of the water.
The splash pad, located beside Bentley Community Center, will operate Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, 1-5 p.m. There is no admission fee. No more than 25 persons can be in the splash pad area at a time.
There will be no restrooms available to the public until the Bentley Community Center is able to reopen.
