The Mooresville High School Pride in Motion Marching Band performed at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando as part of the Disney Performing Arts Program. The band performed in the “Disney Festival of Fantasy” Pre-Parade which took place at 2:30 p.m. in the Magic Kingdom. After submitting an application, the Pride in Motion Marching Band was selected to perform. A total of 140 students and 25 adults made the trip.
Breaking
PHOTOS: Mooresville High School Pride in Motion Marching Band performance
Most Popular
-
Local superintendents to attend regional meeting regarding coronavirus; considering all options
-
Iredell-Statesville Schools aims for more answers on faculty, staff attendance, remote learning after school closure
-
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs) March 5-11
-
Three face charges after undercover narcotics operation
-
Mooresville students, chaperones on trip to England, France; will not need to self-quarantine upon return
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
PIEDMONT LAWN CARE Complete professional lawn care & landscaping clean ups, aerating, mulch, pruning, tree work, stump grinding. Free estimates Call 704-213-5559 C. J.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.