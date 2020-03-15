The Mooresville High School Pride in Motion Marching Band performed at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando as part of the Disney Performing Arts Program. The band performed in the “Disney Festival of Fantasy” Pre-Parade which took place at 2:30 p.m. in the Magic Kingdom. After submitting an application, the Pride in Motion Marching Band was selected to perform. A total of 140 students and 25 adults made the trip.

