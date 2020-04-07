Several members of the Mooresville-Lake Norman Exchange Club gathered April 3 at the John Franklin Moore Park in downtown Mooresville to place child abuse prevention flags. The special flags are flown during the month of April, which is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, to raise awareness of the children who have died in North Carolina due to abuse and neglect.

