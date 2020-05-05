Piedmont HealthCare has consistently asked one question throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“How can I help?” In early March, when the outbreak was being discussed quite a bit across North Carolina, Piedmont HealthCare quickly opened two COVID-19 screening sites in Iredell County to support the community and help keep potential COVID-19 patients out of local offices and hospitals.
These screening sites remain the only two sites offered in Iredell County.
“We have taken many steps to ensure our ability to care for you during this unprecedented time,” said Piedmont’s CEO Jeff Smith. “Ongoing medical care is essential in our community. From injuries to chronic illnesses, there are endless reasons you need to see your doctor. We want to make sure you can do that safely.”
People are asking, are medical offices safe to go to? The short answer is yes. If you have a need for an in-office visit, know that procedures have been put in place to keep patients safe, Piedmont HealthCare states in a news release.
“Piedmont HealthCare offices have spaced out chairs six feet apart, removed magazines and other non-essential objects from the waiting room, and been persistent about disinfecting exam rooms after every patient and cleaning knobs, surfaces, and high traffic areas multiple times a day,” the release states. “These actions, combined with separating the well patients from the sick patients and having some patients wait in their car when necessary, (have) created a safe environment for you or a loved one to be seen in the office.”
However, seeing your doctor does not have to mean an in-office visit. Telehealth has emerged during this pandemic as an efficient and reliable way to care for patients remotely, the release states.
Video visits offer providers a real-time visit with audio and video for two-way communication to diagnose, treat, or monitor a patient’s condition. Call your Piedmont HealthCare doctor’s office to schedule a video visit or plan an on-demand video visit with a PHC Urgent Care provider.
Video visits are completed through Piedmont HealthCare’s Follow My Health Patient Portal or several other options during the pandemic. The FMH portal offers many other options to patients, including requesting prescription refills, tracking and updating your medical records, and securing communication with your doctor’s office.
If you need assistance getting signed up for the portal or are having trouble logging in, contact 833-463-6742 to speak with an FMH enrollment team member.
If you have any questions or concerns call the hotline at 833-INFO-PHC (833-463-6742).
Piedmont HealthCare has issued a “thank you to all the front line employees working through this pandemic, your dedication is inspiring and you are making a difference in our community,” according to a news release.
