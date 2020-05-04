The man who died on Lake Norman Sunday has been identified as 41-year-old Gregory Moore of Pineville.
N.C. Wildlife Officer Matthew Lee said Moore was tubing with a group of friends on Lake Norman near Stonemarker Road on Sunday afternoon. He fell off the tube and did not resurface, Lee said.
The water was approximately 76 feet deep in the area when Moore was found nearly four hours after the initial emergency call was received, Lee said.
Moore was not wearing a life jacket, he said.
“The lake was pretty busy (Sunday),” he said.
Lee said incidents like this are the reason wildlife officers emphasize wearing safety devices.
“This is why we stress so much for folks to wear a life jacket,” he said.
