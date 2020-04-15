Are you bored at home and having some fun with those Facebook quizzes? Enjoying seeing all those high school photos people are posting?
The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning that people should think twice before participating in these viral trends. They could be a way for scammers to gain information commonly used to answer security questions.
Here’s how it works.
In terms of the quizzes, one sees something online that seems kind of fun and entertaining. Want to show how well you know a friend? Want to take a personality quiz to see which character you match from a favored TV show?
These quizzes ask seemingly silly or meaningless questions, but scammers can use that information for nefarious purposes, the BBB warns.
For example, some quizzes collect personal information by asking questions like: “What is your mother’s maiden name?” or “What is the name of the street you grew up on?” These are common security questions for banking and credit card accounts. Sharing this information can lead to your accounts being hacked, and your personal and financial information being stolen.
Not all social media quizzes are data collection scams, but BBB cautions users to be careful about what they share online. Social media data and quiz answers can be used to steal your identity or enable a scammer to impersonate you to your friends and family.
So the BBB is offering some tips to help one avoid being hacked.
First, before taking a quiz, try to figure out who created it. Is it from a brand you trust?
Second, adjust your privacy setting. Be strict — and aware — of what information you are sharing.
Third, remove personal information, like phone number and address, from your social media accounts before participating in these.
Fourth, do not give answers to common security questions. The BBB suggest no mother’s maiden name, street you grew up on or name of your high school.
Fifth, monitor your friend requests. Do not accept them from someone you don’t know and watch for a second request from someone you are already friends with. The second profile could be an imposter trying to access either your data or your friends’ list.
And then there is the viral trend of sharing a high school photo. It is done to support the 2020 class. It seems fun, but the BBB offers cautions to the seemingly harmless trend.
Name of high school and graduation year are common online security questions. Once scammers have that, a simple internet search can give them your real name, birth date, where you live and names of family members. That group of information can be dangerous in the hands of the wrong person.
The BBB also warns against lists that include all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite athletes, and top 10 favorite television shows. Many of these are used for passwords or as answers to security questions. If your social media privacy settings are not set high, “you could be giving valuable information away for anyone to use,” a release warns.
The BBB suggests caution — and changing passwords and security settings — in offering this type of information via social media.
