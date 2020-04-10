A 28-year-old man is facing charges after police said he broke into a home and was stabbed by a person at the house.
Stephon Heller was located at a local hospital and charged with first-degree burglary, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, communicating threats and violation of pretrial release conditions.
The Statesville Police Department reported that officers were called to the 600 block of Durham Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.
The caller reported someone had been stabbed.
Police said Heller forcibly entered her home and attacked her. Heller, police said, suffered several stab wounds during the assault.
He was not at the residence when officers arrived but was located at a local hospital and charged.
