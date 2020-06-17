On June 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Mooresville Police Department will provide the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The event will take place at Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard. Bring medications for disposal to this location or simply drop them off at the Mooresville Police Department’s drug drop box, 750 West Iredell Ave., Mooresville, 24 hours a day.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 750,000 people have died since 1999 from a drug overdose. Two out of three drug overdose deaths in 2018 involved an opioid.
Opioids are substances that work in the nervous system of the body or in specific receptors in the brain to reduce the intensity of pain. Overdose deaths involving opioids, including prescription opioids, heroin, and synthetic opioids (like Fentanyl), have increased almost six times since 1999. Overdoses involving opioids killed nearly 47,000 people in 2018, and 32% of those deaths involved prescription opioids.
Since this initiative began in 2012, the Mooresville Police Department has collected and destroyed more than 8,500 pounds of prescription drugs through take-back events and its drug drop box. In the past year, 64 drug overdoses were reported to the MPD.
Studies show most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Eighty percent of heroin users report abusing prescription pain medicines prior to turning to heroin.
For more information on the take-back event and the Mooresville Police Department’s efforts to address this problem locally, contact Detective Daniel Miglin at DMiglin@MooresvilleNC.gov or call 704-658-9026.
