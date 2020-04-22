While people protesting the governor’s recent economic restrictions flooded parts of the state capital Tuesday morning, a few like-minded individuals in Iredell County united in downtown Statesville.
A few people brought their children and protested outside the Iredell County Government Center in Statesville on Tuesday evening. The small group’s main goal was to let Iredell County commissioners know they supported the larger effort in Raleigh organized by the group Reopen NC.
Emily Kusz stood outside and watched her four children play tag. She said the protest was intended to let local officials know there are county residents who want the state to get back on track.
“I think you have to look at the population of the state versus the amount of people infected and compare that to the people impacted financially,” she said.
Kusz argued that North Carolina hasn’t been hit as hard by the virus as states like New York, which has seen more than 251,000 confirmed cases and almost 15,000 deaths, state health officials reported Tuesday.
Kurz also said that while she doesn’t know what a reopening will look like, she’d like to see a lot of small businesses open again.
“I don’t know how people can survive on unemployment or their businesses can take such a hit,” she said. “There’s so many unknowns, I think it’s time to get things going again.
Ben Smoker came to the protest with his wife, Jessica, and three children. His Australian accent was obvious as he pointed out downtown landmarks to his young daughter, Verily.
“I left Australia to come to a country with more freedom,” he said.
Smoker said he works for a company that sells computer systems to health care workers and people who work remotely. He said that even though his company is doing well, he’s seeing co-workers get laid off.
“I’m brutally aware I’m a 1 percenter,” he said.
He went on to describe Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order as a knee-jerk overreaction, but possibly one with good intentions. Smoker said, in his opinion, a reopened economy looked like May 2019, but with everyone more aware of their hygiene.
“It’s important that people know just because someone’s an elected official they’re not smarter than the common man,” he said. “Because the president isn’t always right, (Dr. Anthony) Fauci isn’t always right and we need to stop accepting that the government is always right.”
Jessica Smoker chalked up the lack of attendance to more people likely attending the protest in Raleigh. She said she would like to see people returning to in-person church services. Not being able to gather has had mental and spiritual impacts.
“There’s a lot of problems like that people need to see beyond the virus,” she said.
County commissioners issued a state of emergency declaration March 17 which allows authorities to restrict people’s movement in public places, travel and other activities that could contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.
The Iredell County Government Center falls under the jurisdiction of both the Statesville Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Cooper’s order bans gatherings of more than 10 people, and allows for law enforcement to issue misdemeanor citations for noncompliance with the order.
In a phone call Tuesday morning, police Chief David Addison said authorities have educated people about the order by spreading awareness about what residents are not supposed to do.
When asked if people would be arrested if they violate the governor’s order, Addison said it is a difficult decision that will have to be made at the time of the planned protest.
“We’re going to see if we can disperse (the protesters if necessary),” Addison said. “But we also don’t want to put an infected person in jail.”
Addison said SPD hasn’t cited anyone for noncompliance of the governor’s order.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said his office hasn’t had to issue any citations either. So far deputies have seen great compliance from citizens and often clarify misunderstanding regarding the stay-at-home order.
Regarding the protest, Campbell planned to watch it closely and was prepared to take action if it was needed.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we have to,” Campbell said prior to the gathering; obviously law enforcement wasn’t needed.
Patrick McHugh is the senior economic analyst for the North Carolina Budget and Tax Center — part of the progressive economic research and social justice group North Carolina Justice Center.
He mentioned North Carolina could face a greater economic impact if it reopens against the advice of health officials.
“If you reopen too soon and we end up in a full-scale outbreak, then the economic consequences are going to be far worse than what we are experiencing now,” he said.
