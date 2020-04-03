In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Purple Heart Homes, a nonprofit in Statesville that helps provide housing to veterans, gave N95 masks to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, medical personnel and other essential employees in the county, said Purple Heart Homes co-founder John Gallina.
“They keep us safe,” Gallina said. “We wanted to make sure they have the supplies they need.”
Gallina said around 6,000 donations of N95 masks was made to Purple Heart Homes a few months ago.
N95 masks are particulate-filter respirators that are capable of filtering the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. In essence, they filter out particles too small to be captured by regular masks. The masks have been in demand since the outbreak, with some hospitals reporting a shortage, The Associated Press has reported.
Of the 6,000 masks that Purple Heart Homes gave to essential employees in the community, 1,500 went to Iredell Health System, 3,000 went to Novant Health, around 160 went to various hospice care facilities and the others were dispersed to several other essential groups, including the Sheriff’s Office.
“We’re blessed to have a community and business like this that think about our deputies that respond to this,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Gallina said that the sheriff and deputies are some of the most at-risk since they keep everyone safe by patrolling roads and interacting with the community.
Gallina urged the community to thank essential employees like law enforcement and medical personnel.
“May not be able to extend a handshake right now, but we can extend a show of thanks,” Gallina said.
Campbell said that he and his deputies have received kind words throughout the community and that showing appreciation is a good way to support essential employees in the county.
“The community has been great,” Campbell said. “The community has always rallied around us.”
Campbell also said that medical personnel and emergency responders need the support of the community, especially now amid the pandemic.
“We can’t do our job without them,” Campbell said.
Gallina encouraged people to donate to nonprofits like Purple Heart Homes to help respond to the pandemic.
“At times like this, everyone has to chip in to get to a solution,” Gallina said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here.”
He said it was important that everyone work together and heed the instructions of medical personnel and other essential employees.
“We can all get through this together,” Gallina said. “It can change, and we can overcome.”
