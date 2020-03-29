Danny Brasington, Iredell County assistant forest ranger, said a campfire is the likely cause of a large woods fire that ultimately involved 19 acres at Lake Norman State Park Saturday evening.
“Someone lit a campfire and it got out,” he said.
The remote location of the fire, on a peninsula between the swimming area and the picnic shelters at the end of Short Leaf Trail, made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office lake patrol shuttled firefighters as close as possible to the heart of the blaze, he said.
But due to the number of acres involved and the intensity of the blaze, Brasington said, containment was the main goal.
“We had to drop back and punt,” he said. “It was easier and safer to keep it from spreading,” he said.
Firefighters dug a fire break in an attempt to contain the fire to the peninsula and prevent it from spreading to the mainland sections of the park, he said.
He said the fire involved about an acre when the park superintendent called it in but because of the ready source of fuel in terms of leaves and brush that fell during the fall and winter, it quickly grew.
Brasington said there were plans to burn off some of the debris last fall but the wet fall prevented that from taking place. Now, despite rainy conditions throughout the winter, leaves and brush are making fire conditions worse.
“This is usually our busy fire season anyway,” he said. “We are asking people not to burn now.”
Brasington said a controlled burn in areas like the state park will remove the leaves and expose the soil underneath which will lead to regeneration, and he believes that’s what will happen with the areas burned in Saturday’s fire.
“It will benefit substantially,” he said.
In spite of the long-term benefits, Brasington said, uncontrolled burns present hazards for firefighters, especially in the current situation involving the coronavirus limitations. And the rough terrain that firefighters encountered Saturday also presented dangers. “It was steep territory and difficult to get to,” he said.
Brasington said the forestry service is planning to conduct a controlled burn in the park but due to the current situation with coronavirus limitations as well as weather considerations, it will likely be more than a year before that is accomplished. There is a federal permit to burn 435 acres in that area when conditions make that a possibly, he said.
