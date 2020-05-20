Troutman Mayor Teross Young said the Town Council is hiring Iredell Register of Deeds Ron “Duck” Wyatt as the town manager. The decision came after a budget workshop.
The Troutman Town Council has been looking for a new town manager since October 2019 and has received guidance from the Centralina Council of Governments. James Freeman is the interim manager.
“We look forward to working with him (Wyatt) and our staff in how we move our town forward,” Young said.
Young said Wyatt would start the position full time July 1 and would work part time starting June 1, transitioning with Freeman.
On Monday, Wyatt thanked the council for the opportunity.
“Being a resident of Troutman, of course, I’m eager to come back home,” Wyatt said. “I’m saddened to leave the position with the county, but with this position in Troutman, I still get to serve the citizens and my neighbors. I’m looking forward to doing so. Thank you all for the confidence you have shown in me.”
Wyatt said he had planned to retire as the register of deeds, but he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to serve his hometown.
The county’s Republican Party will choose his replacement, who will serve until the end of his term in 2022. Wyatt said several people have already demonstrated interest in the position, including his assistant and attorneys about to retire.
As he transitions into his new position, Wyatt said his priority was to help Troutman continue providing services while protecting staff and citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.
He also wants to help guide Troutman’s growth. Wyatt said Troutman currently has 3,000 residents. There are 13 projected developments and if construction is completed for all of them, Troutman’s population will be 11,000.
“I’m excited to help lead the town in the right direction as Troutman grows,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt served as mayor of Troutman before being named register of deeds.
