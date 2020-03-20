U.S. Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina's 13th Congressional District introduced H.R. 6297, the Informed Resident Notification Act, announced Thursday in a press release.
The bill would require public housing agencies to "promptly inform residents" of the public housing when a resident of that unit tests positive for COVID-19, the text of the bill reads.
The bill states that the positive test must come in the form of reliable information from a qualified health agency.
Budd defines a qualified health agency as any board-certified physician or medical office, according to Curtis Kalin, Budd's communications director.
The secretary of Housing and Urban Development would ensure that appropriate administrative and physical safeguards would be in place to remove all personally identifiable information, according to the bill.
“In the case of the coronavirus pandemic, knowledge is power. Residents in public housing deserve to be promptly notified if an outbreak is discovered in their building. That disclosure helps ensure that the outbreak is contained, and it gives folks a heads up so they can take extra precautions for themselves and their families," Budd said.
NC-13 covers almost all of Iredell County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.