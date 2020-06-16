Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) planned to introduce the Community Policing Act on Monday, according to a release from his office.
The act which establishes a five-year grant program for local police departments that focuses on increased de-escalation training and community outreach programs to strengthen the relationship between police officers and citizens, according to a news release.
He was joined by Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and John Curtis (R-UT).
Priority, according to the text of the bill, shall be given to law enforcement agencies with high crime rates.
“Wholesale defunding of the police is not the answer to the issues raised by George Floyd’s killing,” Budd stated in a release.
“The solution lies in training better cops and increasing engagement between the local community and those sworn to protect it. This bill will award local police departments with additional federal funding if they train their officers in de-escalation tactics and follow that up with active community engagement. I will push for these proposals to be included in any police reform packages in the House or Senate.”
The bill calls for $10 million to be appropriated for each of the fiscal years 2021 through 2025. Of that $7.5 million is to be used for de-escalation training and $2.5 million shall be for community outreach.
