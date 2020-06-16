During Monday’s City Council meeting, Statesville citizens addressed council members, expressing requests related to the local protests inspired by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
Katie Solano said citizens are creating a community police oversight review board where people can come with complaints and grievances. She asked police to be more transparent about complaints filed against officers and officer training.
James Sprinkle echoed Solano’s request, explaining the citizens did not want to take advantage of increased police transparency. They simply want to know that Statesville officers are being trained in issues the community prioritizes like non-violently diffusing a tense situation and community outreach.
Several others also asked for increased police transparency, and some citizens gave their time to give the speakers more time to talk in front of the council.
Kimberly Wasson asked the city to address derelict properties more quickly.
Mayor Costi Kutteh said the city was currently working on a property survey. This is the first step in a process to help the city more effectively address derelict properties.
Latoya Imes asked for city assistance in creating youth programs. She said there is nothing for teens and children to do in South Statesville.
Saifah McCollum said there was a group of residents trying to find resources for community services in South Statesville, with those resources to include youth programs and sidewalks along Shelton Avenue. McCollum said she had found grants South Statesville qualifies for, but she would need city approval and assistance to apply.
“I am not a protester,” McCollum said. “I am an advocate.”
Police Chief David Addison is holding a community meeting on Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Christian Outreach of the Piedmont to answer communities about police in Statesville.
Monday, council also:
» Approved the annexation and rezoning of an 8-acre parcel near Mocksville Highway and Bell Farm Road, so the area can allow for up to 60 units of senior housing with a tiebreaking vote from Kutteh.
» Approved the site plan for a 161-unit apartment development near Davie Avenue.
» Approved a $2.3 million contract with Fuller & Co. Construction, LLC, of Bessemer City, to extend water lines for the Larkin Commerce Park project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.