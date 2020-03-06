The Salisbury VA Health Care System is taking precautions to protect staff members and patients and limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 transmission.
Beginning Monday, anyone entering any Salisbury VA HCS property will be screened for the COVID-19 virus. Patients need to allow extra time to ensure that they arrive at their appointment on time. Veterans and staffers at the Salisbury VA Medical Center will enter and exit at the Hedrick entrance from Brenner Avenue.
Veterans and staffers are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:
» Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
» Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
» Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
» Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
» If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
For more information about the coronavirus, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For more information about the Salisbury VA Medical Center, visit http://www.salisbury.va.gov/.
