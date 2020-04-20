State senator Vickie Sawyer intends to be in Raleigh Tuesday as Reopen NC protests Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home restrictions.
The protest, organized by the group Reopen NC, is driven by a mixture of lawmakers and citizens asking Cooper to effectively reopen the economy, even though new coronavirus cases are being reported across the state daily. Sawyer will attend and observe, according to a news release.
“With so much uncertainty over the virus's true prevalence, hospitalization rate, and fatality rate, it's not surprising that people are no longer complying with government orders,” Sawyer stated in a news release Monday.
On Tuesday at 11 a.m., protesters will drive through Raleigh in a caravan and honk their car horns in protest of Cooper’s orders that they say have restricted personal liberties and damaged the state’s economy.
Reopen NC held a similar protest April 14 where one person was arrested for violating the state order and posing a risk to public health, the News & Observer reported.
Sawyer represents District 34, which extends from Iredell County into Yadkin County. She stated she was startled to see Raleigh police call protesting a “non-essential activity.”
“I'll be joining tomorrow's event, with proper social distancing, to hear directly from those who feel so passionately that they're traveling to Raleigh and risking arrest,” she stated.
On Sunday, Sawyer was among five North Carolina senators that asked the governor to amend his executive order to allow NASCAR races, without fans, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.
Cooper’s stay-at-home order is slated to expire April 29, although he does have the power to extend it. In a news release last week, the governor said he’d want to see an increase in coronavirus testing, better tracing for who those who are infected have come in contact with and a decline in new coronavirus infections before he considers reopening the state.
“Experts tell us it would be dangerous to lift our restrictions all at once,” Cooper stated. “Rather than an on/off light switch, we are viewing this as a dimmer switch that can be adjusted incrementally.”
That’s in line with recommendations from White House health officials, who advise states not to reopen until they’ve seen a decrease in documented cases within a two-week period, and that hospitals are able to treat all patients without “crisis care.”
The White House also calls for a “robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing,” according to the official website listing the plan to "open up" the country.
Coronavirus cases in North Carolina climbed to 6,764 as of Monday morning, an uptick of more than 250 cases from Sunday. State health officials tallied the coronavirus-related death total at 179.
Iredell County is reporting 88 cases as of Monday afternoon and three deaths.
