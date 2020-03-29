Scotts Elementary School teachers took steps to let their students they were thinking about them.
Some 10 teachers followed buses delivering lunches and iPads to students Thursday and Friday, honking and waving at students waiting for their meals. Some car windows had messages written in white glass marker like “We Miss You,” “We love our students,” and “Scotts Kids Rock!”
“We wanted to let our kids know we love them,” third grade teacher Brittany Whitaker said.
Whitaker said the teachers did their best to have two cars behind each bus to wave at students on the bus route.
“We’re thinking to do something for car riders next week,” Whitaker said.
The students were responsive to the outreach, happy to see the men and women they haven’t seen in two weeks, even though the access was limited.
“They know we’re supporting them, and we’re there for them, and we want to keep in touch,” kindergarten teacher Sherry Eller said.
She said she missed her students.
Monday, students and teachers will meet in classrooms via Zoom, a video conferencing platform, which is why iPads are being distributed to students.
Eller said she has had to learn how to record classes and how to work software for programs enhancing online learning.
Gavin, Tanner and Krista Bolick waited at the end of their road Friday with a sign reading “We miss you all very much” with hand prints in paint.
Gavin is one of Whitaker’s students in the third grade. Tanner is in preschool and will be going to kindergarten in the fall.
Seeing their teachers has “given them some normalcy and shows them they (the teachers) still care,” their mother said.
Krista said her sons don’t understand the impact of COVID-19. She and the boys have taken the week to adjust to learning from home. She helps Gavin with a work packet he received from the school as best she can. Next week, she’ll add more school work and reading into their schedule.
Gavin said he missed his teacher and friends as well as recess. He is grateful for a pond he has been fishing in to fill his time. He and his friends still keep in touch through a kid-friendly messaging app.
“I know it’s hard for them (his parents and teachers),” Gavin said. “But it’s pretty fun for us (his brother and fellow students).”
