As a cold rain fell Thursday evening, Dylan Marlowe and Aidan Bennett scoured the cemetery at New Salem United Methodist Church, looking for the graves of those who served the country.
The two boys, members of Boy Scout Pack 363, were joined by members of American Legion Post 65, their fellow scouts and a group of Home Depot employees in the annual tribute held to coincide with Memorial Day.
The Home Depot employees were on hand to honor the veterans, but they also provided the American flags for the graves.
Like a lot of Memorial Day ceremonies, this one was modified with the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in mind. Scouts and the Home Depot employees were paired with an American Legion member.
The Scout Troop is based out of New Salem United Methodist. The scoutmaster, Thomas Williams, and other adult leaders helped with the flag distribution.
The American Legion members carried a diagram of the cemetery with the names and location of graves of veterans.
At each grave, a flag was placed and, as members stood at attention and saluted, one person recited the name of the veteran and thanked them for their service.
For Post member Benny Wilhelm, the ceremony was personal. He stood in front of the grave of his father.
At another grave, Post
members Mike Morris
and Chuck Harris stopped to pay a special tribute to Clyde Shepherd, who was part of the honor guard for Hurst Turner’s funeral. American Legion Post 65 is named in honor of Hurst Turner.
Morris, commander of Post 65, said this is an an-
nual ceremony to remember veterans.
Aidan and Dylan said this was their first time placing the flags on the graves. Both boys said they were glad to take part, even with the rain falling.
Another annual recognition of veterans who lost their lives while serving their country will take place today, again with restrictions in place.
Ken Marsh from the Iredell Veterans Council said the yearly wreath placement ceremonies at each of the Statesville cemeteries will take place.
Beginning at 1 p.m. today, the honor guard will visit the veterans’ monuments at Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries and Iredell Memorial Gardens to pay tribute to those veterans.
One event sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions is the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
That event, which traditionally includes a speaker and songs, was cancelled.
